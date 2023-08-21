Cindy Crawford is one of the all-time greats in the world of modeling. Between her countless magazine covers (including this year's Vogue September issue celebrating all the '90s supers) and unforgettable moments in pop culture (like her often-referenced Pepsi commercial and signature side part), it's impossible to dispute her status as a genuine fashion and beauty icon. And while these days she's busy with her haircare line and being a mom to fellow models Presley and Kaia Gerber, she still manages to bring the heat with a photoshoot or two.

This time around, she's modeling for German luxury fashion house MCM. The campaign, shot by legendary photographer Juergen Teller, who famously captured fellow supermodel Kate Moss in the grunge era, seeks to capture "a youthful mood and an unapologetic attitude," according to a press release from the brand. The images find Crawford wearing a simple black top, trousers, and matching heels alongside her classic bouncy blowout and bronzed glow.

Meant to represent how the brand's past influences its present, the supermodel is surrounded by dozens of iterations of the MCM's signature logo-emblazoned, caramel heritage silhouettes. Of course, she's holding the newest iteration of the company's long line of leather goods: the Mode Travia crossbody, which comes with the brand's signature monogram and sumptuous leather.



The photo is also a touching reference to Crawford's first time working with MCM, alongside another celebrated artist and her longtime collaborator, Herb Ritts. "It was nostalgic for me to travel back in time with MCM from our first photoshoot in the '90s with my dear friend, Herb Ritts," Crawford says of the campaign. "Their classic bags remain timeless."