I would like to personally thank That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana for this moment.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 12:07PM
All it takes is a few seconds on TikTok to hear the most viral song of the summer — and now, the track has an official music video with a supermodel stamp of approval. You've heard "One Margarita" at least a thousand times by now and Cindy Crawford offered up her posing chops for the That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana track's official MV, which dropped today.

In the clip, which opens with Crawford emerging from a convertible with her big supermodel hair present and accounted for, she leaves the staff of a restaurant totally stunned as she orders up a (you guessed it) margarita. She even brought back her short shorts and simple white tank top wardrobe for the memories.

And because every music video has product placement, there's a not-so-subtle nod to Casamigos, the tequila brand that her husband Rande Gerber co-founded with George Clooney. But the homages don't stop there. After she tosses the lime over her shoulder, she recreates her 1992 Pepsi ad's signature pose as she sips the salt-rimmed cocktail. Crawford had teased the video on Instagram yesterday.

Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Pepsi Ad for the NSFW "One Margarita" Video

Getty Images

After a bit of slapstick from Angel Laketa Moore, the viral TikTok song “One Margarita" kicks in and the tune will undoubtedly be stuck in your brain for at least a few days (think of it as the best kind of hangover). 

It's not the first time Crawford's recreated the bit. Back in 2018, she and her son, Presley Gerber, offered up a similar nostalgic moment for a Super Bowl ad. And a few years later, in 2021, she slid back into those Daisy Dukes and white tank again to pay revisit her legendary ad for an Instagram post.

