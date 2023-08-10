When she's not showing off her Madison Avenue blowout and reuniting with her besties for a documentary that celebrates her work on (and off) the runway, supermodel Cindy Crawford is taking time for herself, just like the rest of us should be doing. In her latest Instagram post, Crawford shared a handful of lakeside snapshots that'll have just about everyone hoping to clock out for the weekend.

The images included Crawford wearing a white bikini top under a striped shirt. A long strand of beads and sunglasses completed the windblown look. In another snapshot, she showed off some very envy-inducing scenery while she relaxed in a wooden tub without a top on. She pulled her hair up into a bun for the soak session, and a handful of berries and more moody lake shots finished up the post.

"Lake life," she wrote alongside the carousel, adding a rowboat emoji for good measure.

Crawford recently made headlines when she recreated her iconic '90s Pepsi ad for a music video. The "One Margarita" clip featured Crawford sipping on the song's namesake beverage and posing just like she did for Pepsi.

Rapper That Chick Angel (whose real name is Angel Laketa Moore) explained to Entertainment Tonight how she managed to wrangle such an iconic cameo for her song.

"All this came from a relationship that the label [Giant Music] had with Casamigos [tequila,]" Moore explained. "Obviously, Cindy has a relationship with Casamigos because of her husband, and they loved the song."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

"She was like, 'I asked my kids, should I do the music video?' And they were like, 'Yes you should do it!' And she was like, 'Sometimes, you can't play it safe,'" Moore finished. "Cindy Crawford is one of the premiere definitions of beauty of just elegance. She is just the supermodel ... I still can't believe it. When she walked onto that set I was like, 'This is not real! Is this real life right now?'"

