Cindy Crawford Reunited With Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington for the Ultimate Girls’ Night

If there’s one thing more iconic than Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Christy Turlington’s storied modeling careers, it’s their long-lasting friendship. From catwalks to Christmas gatherings, the models have remained close ever since they first rose to fame as the original supermodels back in the ‘90s (documenting their hangouts on Instagram all the while). The trio’s latest aww-worthy meet-up? A low-key dinner that was made all the more special due to appearances from Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber, Helena’s son Mingus Reedus, and Christy’s daughter Grace Burns.

On Friday, Christensen shared news of the gang’s most recent outing by posting a sweet photo dump on her Instagram account. In the carousel’s first slide, the supermodel trio posed with their arms around one another while all sporting different takes on casual attire. While Crawford opted for a plunging black blouse paired with simple blue jeans, Christensen wore a navy blue sweater with a black blazer and Turlington donned a black embroidered dress with a puff sleeve.

In a later slide, the models’ children (all of whom have tried their own hand at modeling in recent years) assumed a similar position while flashing soft smiles at the camera.

Instagram/helena christensen

“Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much ♥️,” Christensen captioned the post.

Reciprocating the love, Turlington quickly took to the post’s comments to write, “That was such a lovely end to a long day! Thanks @helenachristensen for always capturing these occasions that don't happen often enough! 😘,” with Gerber adding, “such special memories ♥️ love you!!!!!”