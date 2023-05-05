Cindy Crawford Reunited With Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington for the Ultimate Girls’ Night

The original supermodels even brought their kids.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 @ 02:54PM
cindy crawford helena Christensen Christy Turlington instagram
Instagram/helena christensen.

If there’s one thing more iconic than Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Christy Turlington’s storied modeling careers, it’s their long-lasting friendship. From catwalks to Christmas gatherings, the models have remained close ever since they first rose to fame as the original supermodels back in the ‘90s (documenting their hangouts on Instagram all the while). The trio’s latest aww-worthy meet-up? A low-key dinner that was made all the more special due to appearances from Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber, Helena’s son Mingus Reedus, and Christy’s daughter Grace Burns.

On Friday, Christensen shared news of the gang’s most recent outing by posting a sweet photo dump on her Instagram account. In the carousel’s first slide, the supermodel trio posed with their arms around one another while all sporting different takes on casual attire. While Crawford opted for a plunging black blouse paired with simple blue jeans, Christensen wore a navy blue sweater with a black blazer and Turlington donned a black embroidered dress with a puff sleeve. 

In a later slide, the models’ children (all of whom have tried their own hand at modeling in recent years) assumed a similar position while flashing soft smiles at the camera.

Kaia Gerber Mingus Reedus Grace Burns

Instagram/helena christensen

“Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much ♥️,” Christensen captioned the post.

Reciprocating the love, Turlington quickly took to the post’s comments to write, “That was such a lovely end to a long day! Thanks @helenachristensen for always capturing these occasions that don't happen often enough! 😘,” with Gerber adding, “such special memories ♥️ love you!!!!!”

Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen

getty images
Related Articles
How to Do Summer OmbrÃ© Nails
The Easiest Guide to DIYing Summer Ombré Nails
Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Versace High Summer "La Vacanza" Collection
Dua Lipa Co-Designed Versace's Next Collection
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Statement Coat for Spring
Rihanna
Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Met Gala 2023 After Party
See the Best 2023 Met Gala Afterparty Looks
Lea Michele Beauty Met Gala
The Face Oil That “Makes Shoppers Look 10 Years Younger” Was a 2023 Met Gala Essential
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Y2K Party Girl Outfit
Spanx White Pants Launch
Spanx Just Expanded Its Game-Changing White Pants Collection With a Wide-Leg Pair That’s Completely Opaque
Woman swimming in the ocean
The Ultimate Guide to the Different Types of Bikini Waxes
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Margot Robbie 2023 Met Gala
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala PVC Corset Gown Is a Nod to Cindy Crawford
DRMTLGY Peptide Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Say This Peptide-Packed Night Cream From a Popular Anti-Aging Brand Keeps Skin “Looking Young”
Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art
victoria and david beckham
Victoria and David Beckham Unexpectedly Twinned in Canadian Tuxedos for Date Night
Your Guide to Bikini Wax Aftercare
Your Ultimate Guide To Bikini Wax Aftercare