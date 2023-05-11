Cindy Crawford Reunited With Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington Wearing This Timeless Outfit Formula

Steal her look with these 11 pieces, starting at $19

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cindy Crawford Timeless Outfit Formula
Photo:

Instagram @helenachristensen

‘It’ girls come and go, changing with the seasons and bringing along someone new — or do they? Cindy Crawford has been one of the most influential women in media since the ‘90s, and she’s still making waves. Most recently, she reunited with longtime friends Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington, giving us a taste of her impeccable style.

Crawford wore a black button-down shirt with classic blue jeans. She accessorized the pants with an embossed belt and added a gold pendant necklace for good measure. But what really caught my attention was how timeless her ensemble was — and I found 11 lookalike pieces starting at $19.

Shop Crawford-Inspired Tops and Pants

You can never go wrong with a classic button-up, like this Amazon Essentials option for $20. I’ve seen it done countless times before, and we will continue to see it shine time and time and again. It’s a quintessential wardrobe piece that transcends all occasions, allowing you to wear it to dinner with friends (I see you, Crawford), out for a walk, and even to work. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Solid Button-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com


Crawford isn’t the first person to realize just how versatile button-downs are; celebrities have been wearing them nonstop, especially recently. Gisele Bündchen went pantless in hers, Gigi Hadid rocked one with pagoda shoulders, and Naomi Watts took hers to the next level with a fitted blazer. Each ensemble looked effortlessly chic and gave off completely different vibes even though they all shared the same common denominator: a button-down. Even better, the omission of pants, pairing with shorts, and layering of jackets proves button-downs are multi-seasonal, letting you get more bang for your buck. 

But Crawford’s style genius didn’t end there, as she also slipped on the aforementioned jeans. I don’t have to give you a complete rundown of why denim is such a fashion staple, as I’m sure you already know about their never-ending style capabilities. But you may not be aware that jeans, such as this Levi’s Wedgie pair, are just as trans-seasonal as Crawford’s button-down. You get to decide if they’re made for spring by adding bright-colored flats and a peplum top, or if they’re a summer must-have by adding woven sandals and a tank.

Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $66 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Flare Leg Pull-On Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $124; nordstrom.com

If I’ve learned anything from this fashion analysis, it’s that basic wardrobe pieces are sometimes the best ones to invest in. They’ll never go out of style, work throughout multiple seasons, and look so good — just like Crawford. So lock in your new favorite black button-down and jeans from the list above.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

