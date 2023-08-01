Cillian Murphy’s Sculpted Cheekbones Are Part Genetics, Part Tom Ford Bronzer

Reviewers say it’s so easy to apply, it’s “idiot-proof.”

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Cillian Murphy
I did not partake in “Barbenheimer” — it seemed like a lot to spend five hours in a movie theater in one go. I saw Oppenheimer, however, on opening night because I love Christopher Nolan, blockbuster movies shot on film, and most of all Cillian Murphy. I’d buy a ticket to watch that man in absolutely anything — he could read a phonebook for two hours and I’d be enthralled. The cheekbones are perhaps his most striking feature and on the red carpet, they are especially amplified using Tom Ford Bronzer.

Hairstylist and groomer Gareth Bromell told GQ that he used Tom Ford’s Soleil Glow Bronzer in Terra to make Murphy “look sunkissed” without it looking like he’s wearing makeup. He says to very lightly apply the matte, shimmer- and sparkle-free bronzer on the high points of the face like the forehead, point of the nose, and chin. 

Nordstrom Soleil Glow Bronzer TOM FORD

Nordstrom

Like all makeup products, bronzers are a dime a dozen — but I’ve been working in the beauty industry for a decade and Tom Ford’s has never wavered from being the gold standard of bronzers. The Soleil Glow Bronzer is described by the brand and shoppers as being silky and undetectable. It’s formulated with various plant butters that prevent a chalky finish and keep skin nourished. 

A Sephora reviewer described this “stunningly beautiful bronzer” as being “very natural looking and beautifully enhancing your skin without any sallow yellow or unnatural orange.” If you’re afraid of bronzers (me) this is still the product for you. One shopper called it “idiot-proof.” “I was terrified I wouldn’t be able to use this correctly. However, you can’t do it wrong.” A third reviewer said, “it has a slight satin finish, almost like a cream. It is seamless and invisible on the skin.” They concluded that it also stays on all day. Several others also point out that though it’s expensive, there is a lot of product packed into this pan, making it last for years. 

Head to Nordstrom to shop the Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer, if it’s good enough for Cillian Murphy’s chiseled face, it’s good enough for you. 

