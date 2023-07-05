One Detail on This Summer Blouse Makes It “Flattering for All Body Types,” and It’s 46% Off at Amazon

While it’s easy to just throw on a T-shirt and shorts all summer long, some gatherings require a more elevated look. But if sundresses aren’t your thing, a sophisticated, breezy blouse is your best bet. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of trendy tops for less, and there’s one particular style shoppers can’t get enough of; the Cicibird peplum blouse is “very flattering for all body types,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for $27 ahead of Prime Day 2023.

What makes the blouse so well-fitting? It has an adjustable drawstring around the waist that can be cinched in to create a fit-and-flare silhouette. Plus, the shirt has functional buttons down the front, so you can decide how much skin you want to show. It’s made from 100 percent chiffon and comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS through 4XL.

Amazon

The blouse is sold in more than 50 colors and patterns (yes, you read that right), making it easy to find a version that meshes well with your wardrobe. For weekend brunch or a casual dinner with friends, throw it over your favorite cropped jeans, a pair of wedge sandals, and a tote bag. The shirt is also a no-brainer for an in-office day, since you can wear it with tailored trousers and leather loafers for an instantly professional look.

If you’re not convinced yet, take one look at the blouse’s reviews section and you’ll understand why so many shoppers are fans. One reviewer said the “material is super soft and flowy, the fit is great, and the tie waist is flattering,” while a second person agreed that the “way you can cinch it in shows off your curves.” Plus, another shopper had to “stop [themselves] from going back and buying this top in all of the colors” — it’s really that good.

Amazon

Not only do shoppers love the way the blouse looks, but they’re satisfied with the fit as well. One reviewer said they “didn’t have to worry about buttons popping” despite their “larger bust size.” And another person confirmed it “fits comfortably” since they can “adjust how tight [they] want it around the waist.”

Rather than struggling to find an outfit whenever you need to wear real clothes this season, get ahead of the game with the Cicibird peplum blouse that’s now $27 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.