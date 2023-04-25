Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count

Ciara just took a page from her own book and leveled up a classic fashion staple by combining it with so many trends, we lost count. On Sunday, Ciara — along with many of her industry peers — attended a Mônot dinner party hosted by founder Eli Mizrahi in a striking black off-the-shoulder gown (from the brand, of course) with a sheer underboob-baring corset bodice, visible boning, and the highest leg slit.

The singer paired the dress with black lace-up heels, and she kept her accessories to a minimum, save for two diamond rings (one being her blingy engagement ring). Her bob haircut was styled in a middle part with tousled waves, and a smoky eye and nude lip completed her glam.

Getty Images

The performer was joined by many fellow celebs including Demi Lovato, Kat Graham, Dove Cameron, Normani, Zoey Deutch, Elsa Hosk, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Lyonne, and more. Every guest noticeably wore black or white, with Demi opting for a mock-neck gown with geometric chest cutouts and a leg slit. The singer was joined by their boyfriend Jordan Lutes.

Ciara was seated next to Cameron, and at one point, Graham paid a visit to their table giving Camerone a squeeze from behind.

Getty Images

In another photo opp, Lovato posed between Graham and Deutch in front of dramatic displays of red flowers that contrasted against the guest's all-black ensembles. Graham wore a bra top and a matching skirt which she paired with coordinating opera gloves. For her part, Deutch chose a floor-skimming black dress with an attached hood.

Ciara is no stranger to turning the LBD on its head. Back in March, the singer wore a backless naked dress with nothing but a matching thong to the Oscars Vanity Fair party. Earlier this year, Ciara attended the Roger Vivier presentation at Paris Fashion Week in a super chunky sweater with too many holes to count.