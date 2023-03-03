Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown

And showed off a sleek new bob.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 12:10PM
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

If there's a star that's stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, it's Ciara. Forget the fact that just about every major celebrity is taking in the sights and sounds of the City of Light (oh, and the fashion), all eyes are certainly on the superstar singer, who arrived at the Giambattista Valli presentation today wearing a sheer gown that was embellished with shimmering jewels. 

The halter-style dress had a sheer overlay, revealing a strapless bodysuit under. While both layers were black, the polka-dot crystal pattern made sure to keep all eyes on her. Just yesterday, Ciara wore her hair long, but she stepped out today with a new, short cut. The blunt bob was sleek and smooth, flipping in at the ends. She let the dress shine by not adding any jewelry, opting to accessorize with sky-high platforms and natural-looking makeup.

During the presentation, she sat in the front row beside Chinese actress Fan Bingbing and actress Maddie Ziegler. In addition to attending the Valli runway show, Ciara made appearances at Off-White yesterday and Roger Vivier, proving that she's always been a fashion It Girl.

Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023

Getty Images

Business Traveler notes that aside from checking out the newest designs, she's busy with a rum brand, being an author, a mother, and promoting her skincare line.

“I always try to level up,” she told the publication, adding that she wants her fans to know that everything that happens to them leaves an indelible mark — and can be taken as a learning experience. “The scars that we get from the obstacles we face in life are actually our beauty marks. I mean that literally, down to the actual stretch marks on my skin from giving birth to my babies. Those are beauty marks. Altogether, they represent everything. The challenges, the adversity, it all represents the journey. And when you persevere through that journey, it’s really beautiful.”

Related Articles
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Jena Malone Hunger Games
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Sam Claflin This Guy
Sam Claflin Doesn’t Do Things By the Book
Riley Keough Daisy Jones and the Six
Riley Keough "Lied" About Her Singing Ability When Auditioning for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore Cape Pants and a Plain White T-Shirt
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt