Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown

If there's a star that's stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, it's Ciara. Forget the fact that just about every major celebrity is taking in the sights and sounds of the City of Light (oh, and the fashion), all eyes are certainly on the superstar singer, who arrived at the Giambattista Valli presentation today wearing a sheer gown that was embellished with shimmering jewels.

The halter-style dress had a sheer overlay, revealing a strapless bodysuit under. While both layers were black, the polka-dot crystal pattern made sure to keep all eyes on her. Just yesterday, Ciara wore her hair long, but she stepped out today with a new, short cut. The blunt bob was sleek and smooth, flipping in at the ends. She let the dress shine by not adding any jewelry, opting to accessorize with sky-high platforms and natural-looking makeup.

During the presentation, she sat in the front row beside Chinese actress Fan Bingbing and actress Maddie Ziegler. In addition to attending the Valli runway show, Ciara made appearances at Off-White yesterday and Roger Vivier, proving that she's always been a fashion It Girl.



Getty Images

Business Traveler notes that aside from checking out the newest designs, she's busy with a rum brand, being an author, a mother, and promoting her skincare line.

“I always try to level up,” she told the publication, adding that she wants her fans to know that everything that happens to them leaves an indelible mark — and can be taken as a learning experience. “The scars that we get from the obstacles we face in life are actually our beauty marks. I mean that literally, down to the actual stretch marks on my skin from giving birth to my babies. Those are beauty marks. Altogether, they represent everything. The challenges, the adversity, it all represents the journey. And when you persevere through that journey, it’s really beautiful.”

