Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look

The singer wasn't the only one to wear a see-through dress.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 08:08AM
Ciara
Photo:

Getty

It's been determined that the 2023 Oscars was the most naked Oscars in history. From sheer dresses and skirts to visible pasties and panties, celebrities bared it all on the red carpet. 

But perhaps the most naked of all the naked looks at this year's event came courtesy of Ciara, who wore a see-through netted Dundas gown with nothing but a thong underneath at the Vanity Fair afterparty. The sequined dress featured a plunging neckline plus a backless silhouette for an intentional whale tail moment. A pair of velvet opera gloves and strappy sandals topped things off. Following the event, the singer shared a video montage of her look from every angle on Instagram, and in the comments section, trolls told her to "cover up" and to dress more "appropriately."

Ciara

Well, Ciara isn't here for any negativity, or discrimination for that matter. 

In response to her critics, Ciara posted a hilarious TikTok of herself posing in an oversized white bed sheet that covered her entire body. “How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” she wrote over the clip, which showed her pretending to walk the red carpet with audio of the paparazzi calling her name. 

“Selective outrage,” she captioned the TikTok, highlighting the fact that she wasn't the only person who wore a revealing dress on the red carpet, but still, faced the harshest criticism. 

Fans of the songstress and her naked look were in on the joke. "What is the designer? Beddingciara?" one user asked, while another wrote: "The shade of it all." A third added that no matter what Ciara wears, she will always look "fabulous."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson American Song Contest
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Divorce Wasn't an "Overnight" Decision
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Surrogacy Journey and Becoming a Mom In Her 40s
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit
RegÃ©-Jean Page Phoebe Dynevor
Regé-Jean Page Says He and Phoebe Dynevor Had "Horrendous" Coffee Breath While Filming 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Brooke Shields 'Glamour' Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards
Brooke Shields Revealed She Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive 30 Years Ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar "Wolf Pack" Screening
Sarah Michelle Gellar Paired Her See-Through Lacy Minidress With Lingerie
Zoe Saldana Cartier Cape After-Party look
Zoe Saldaña's Oscars After-Party Crop Top Was Actually a Piece of Cartier Jewelry
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Law Roach and Zendaya 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach (Might Be) Retiring Because of the "Politics" in Fashion
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Wore a See-Through Lace Gown With the Longest Sleeves
Martha Stewart 2016 Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands, and Richard Sands
Martha Stewart Shared a Rare Photo of Her Granddaughter at Her Birthday Party
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Kourtney Kardashian IG
Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Her Choppy Blonde Bob
Kendall Jenner VF Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Mermaid Gown to the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party
Lady Gaga 2023 Oscars
Lady Gaga Rushed to Help a Fallen Photographer on the Oscars Red Carpet