Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look

It's been determined that the 2023 Oscars was the most naked Oscars in history. From sheer dresses and skirts to visible pasties and panties, celebrities bared it all on the red carpet.



But perhaps the most naked of all the naked looks at this year's event came courtesy of Ciara, who wore a see-through netted Dundas gown with nothing but a thong underneath at the Vanity Fair afterparty. The sequined dress featured a plunging neckline plus a backless silhouette for an intentional whale tail moment. A pair of velvet opera gloves and strappy sandals topped things off. Following the event, the singer shared a video montage of her look from every angle on Instagram, and in the comments section, trolls told her to "cover up" and to dress more "appropriately."

Well, Ciara isn't here for any negativity, or discrimination for that matter.



In response to her critics, Ciara posted a hilarious TikTok of herself posing in an oversized white bed sheet that covered her entire body. “How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” she wrote over the clip, which showed her pretending to walk the red carpet with audio of the paparazzi calling her name.



“Selective outrage,” she captioned the TikTok, highlighting the fact that she wasn't the only person who wore a revealing dress on the red carpet, but still, faced the harshest criticism.



Fans of the songstress and her naked look were in on the joke. "What is the designer? Beddingciara?" one user asked, while another wrote: "The shade of it all." A third added that no matter what Ciara wears, she will always look "fabulous."