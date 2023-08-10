Power couple might be a term that gets thrown around loosely nowadays, but Ciara and Russell Wilson are the true embodiment of the phrase. She is a Grammy-winning musician; he is a superstar football quarterback. And together, they've created a budding business empire while continuing to grow their family and raise the bar on the couple's style.



They first met in 2015 before marrying a year later, and ever since, the Wilsons have offered us glimpses of their remarkable love story that only seems to get better as the years go by. Here's a look back at Ciara and Russell's whirlwind relationship — from that vow of celibacy to their two children, plus a new baby on the way.

March 2015: Ciara and Russell Wilson first meet at a college basketball game.

Ciara and Russell's first encounter took place in the stands at a University of Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. A conversation later led to Russell asking Ciara to dinner, even though he already had dinner plans with friends that same night.

"I completely forgot about the 10:30 dinner," he said during an Instagram Live back in 2020. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00, 12:30, and I was sold on you."

April 2015: Ciara and Russell Wilson make their red carpet debut.

A month after meeting, Ciara and Russell announced they were a couple with a red-carpet debut at the White House (casual). After taking his grandmother to the White House Correspondents dinner a few days prior, Russell invited Ciara to be his date at a star-studded dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The pair showed up to the venue holding hands and kicked off what would become a timeline of impeccable couple's style.

July 2015: Ciara Russell Wilson take a vow of celibacy.

During their relationship, the couple revealed that they would be abstaining from sex until marriage. Russell initially spoke out about the pair's decision in an interview with Pastor Miles McPherson. And according to the quarterback, the idea came to him after he joined the "Goodies" singer on tour.

"She was in the dressing room getting ready to go before she went on stage, and she was sitting there, and God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her,'" Russell said. "And I was like, 'Really?' And he was like, 'No, I want you to lead her.' So I told her, 'What would you do if we took all of that extra stuff off the table and just did it Jesus's way?'"

Ciara also touched on the topic of celibacy while speaking to Access a few weeks later, telling the outlet: "It's until the deal is sealed," adding, "It was an organic thing for him [Russell], and I think he was just being honest about where we are."

March 2016: Ciara and Russell Wilson are engaged.

Russell proposed to Ciara just a few weeks shy of a year after they met. He popped the question on a private beach with a massive round-cut diamond ring while they were vacationing in Seychelles. "She said Yes!!" Russell captioned a video of the intimate moment shared on Instagram. "Since Day 1, I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling."

July 2016: Ciara and Russell Wilson are married.

Four months after their engagement, Ciara and Russell got married in a secret wedding in England on July 6, 2016. The ceremony took place at Peckforton Castle outside Liverpool, and for the momentous occasion, the bride wore custom Cavalli Couture by Peter Dundas, as well as a veil with Russell's initials. The groom opted for a classic black tux by Giorgio Armani.

October 2016: Ciara and Russell Wilson announce they are expecting their first child together.

Ciara, who was already a mom to Future Zahir at the time, revealed she was expecting her first child with Russell on her 31st birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. "On this special Birthday, I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give...," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her bump.

April 2017: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their first baby.

Ciara gave birth to her and Russell's first child, a daughter named Sienna Princess, on April 28, 2017. The couple announced the happy news with a sentimental note to their baby girl on Instagram. "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm," the new parents wrote. "We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."

April 2019: Ciara and Russell Wilson start their own production company.

While Ciara and Russell were already part owners of the Seattle Sounders soccer team and had other various partnerships, the power couple's joint business empire really kicked off after they created their own production company titled, Why Not You Productions.

January 2020: Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting again.

Almost three years after the birth of their first child, Ciara and Russell revealed that they were expecting another baby while on a family vacation in the Turks and Caicos.

April 2020: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their second baby.

On April 14, 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Win Harrison. Keeping with tradition, Ciara and Russell announced the birth of their second child together with a note to their baby boy on Instagram that read: "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

June 2021: Ciara and Russell Wilson walk the red carpet for the first time as a family.

The entire Wilson crew — mom Ciara, dad Russell, big brother Future, sister Sienna, and baby Win — made a coordinated red-carpet appearance for the first time ever at Russell's 3Brand clothing launch in New York City.

September 2021: Ciara attends the Met Gala while wearing Russell Wilson's jersey number and Super Bowl ring.

Ciara wore the ultimate sartorial nod to her husband at the 2021 Met Gala, a day after he led the Seattle Seahawks to victory over the Indianapolis Colts during the first game of the NFL season. She wore a sequined Peter Dundas dress in Seahawks green with her Russell's jersey number embroidered on the front. Of course, she also accessorized with his Super Bowl XLVIII ring and a crystal-embellished football-shaped clutch.

March 2022: Russel Wilson re-proposes to Ciara.

When Ciara guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Russell saw it as the perfect opportunity to ask for more babies in front of millions of viewers. Handing his wife a bouquet of red roses, the footballer dropped down to one knee and proposed that they have "at least one more baby."

Giggling, Ciara responded, "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."

March 2023: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Sealing their status as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples, Ciara and Russell attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in coordinating looks. Ciara, for her part, wore nothing but a thong underneath her bedazzled naked dress. She finished her look with black velvet opera gloves that matched Wilson's sports jacket, accented with a turquoise blue diamond brooch.

August 2023: Ciara and Russell Wilson announce they have another baby on the way.

Ciara officially made good on her promise and revealed that she was pregnant with their third child with a super steamy announcement in a clip set to the tune of her new single "How We Roll.” Ciara posed by the pool against a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows before turning to the side to reveal her swimsuit-clad bump.

“You look at me like that again. We make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib,” she wrote in the caption, quoting a line from the song.