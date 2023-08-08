Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child

Ciara just announced that she and her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, are expecting their third child together (and her fourth child overall) with the steamiest pregnancy announcement of the year.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a black-and-white video with her 34.6 million Instagram followers that showed her posing at the end of a pool against a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. In the clip, which was synced to her new single, “How We Roll,” Ciara’s silhouette started facing away from the camera before turning to the side to reveal a swimsuit-clad baby bump. The expectant mother then caressed her stomach as Wilson, who recorded the sweet clip on the couple’s recent trip to Japan, backed away from his wife, and she finished the video by dancing it out while giving fans a better look at her high-neck, one-piece swimsuit.

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned the announcement, quoting a line from the new song.

The new addition will join the couple’s 3-year-old son, Win, and 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, along with Ciara’s 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future.

According to a source for People, the singer has yet to allow her latest pregnancy to slow her down. “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot. It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant,” the source shared.

“She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch,” the source continued. “She loves being a mother, so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ, too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."