Ciara Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sequined Naked Dress at the Oscars Afterparty

When it comes to what to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, less is more — from EmRata’s shimmery, sheer gown by Feben to Hunter Schafer’s revealing white micro top. And Ciara seemingly got this memo, arriving at the afterparty in a barely-there look, alongside her husband Russell Wilson.

On Sunday, the pop star arrived at the Oscars bash looking oh-so-naked in a sparkly, sheer netted halter dress with a plunging neckline. Despite the see-through fabric, Ciara’s dress was more than evening-ready with all-over sequins and a backless silhouette paired with a visible black thong underneath. Ciara styled the risqué number with black elbow-length opera gloves, diamond drop earrings, and black strappy heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beauty-wise, she wore her chin-grazing bob sleek and straight, and teamed her smoky eye makeup with nude lipstick.

Ciara’s date for the evening, Wilson, looked dapper as he matched his wife in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black velvet sports jacket with a turquoise blue diamond brooch, an unbuttoned black dress shirt, and black slacks.

Getty Images

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time Ciara steps out in a completely sheer outfit. Earlier this month, she arrived at Paris Fashion Week in not one but three transparent gowns. At the Giambattista Valli show, she wore a slinky gown that was embellished with shimmering jewels, which was followed by a floor-sweeping black gown that was see-through from head to toe, before finally opting for a white deep-V dress at Elie Saab.

