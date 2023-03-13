Ciara Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sequined Naked Dress at the Oscars Afterparty

Someone understood the assignment.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Updated on March 13, 2023 @ 09:35AM
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscars

When it comes to what to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, less is more — from EmRata’s shimmery, sheer gown by Feben to Hunter Schafer’s revealing white micro top. And Ciara seemingly got this memo, arriving at the afterparty in a barely-there look, alongside her husband Russell Wilson.

On Sunday, the pop star arrived at the Oscars bash looking oh-so-naked in a sparkly, sheer netted halter dress with a plunging neckline. Despite the see-through fabric, Ciara’s dress was more than evening-ready with all-over sequins and a backless silhouette paired with a visible black thong underneath. Ciara styled the risqué number with black elbow-length opera gloves, diamond drop earrings, and black strappy heels. 

Ciara VF Backless Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beauty-wise, she wore her chin-grazing bob sleek and straight, and teamed her smoky eye makeup with nude lipstick. 

Ciara’s date for the evening, Wilson, looked dapper as he matched his wife in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black velvet sports jacket with a turquoise blue diamond brooch, an unbuttoned black dress shirt, and black slacks. 

Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas

Getty Images

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time Ciara steps out in a completely sheer outfit. Earlier this month, she arrived at Paris Fashion Week in not one but three transparent gowns. At the Giambattista Valli show, she wore a slinky gown that was embellished with shimmering jewels, which was followed by a floor-sweeping black gown that was see-through from head to toe, before finally opting for a white deep-V dress at Elie Saab.

