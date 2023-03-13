Celebrity Ciara Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sequined Naked Dress at the Oscars Afterparty Someone understood the assignment. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on March 13, 2023 @ 09:35AM Pin Share Tweet Email When it comes to what to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, less is more — from EmRata’s shimmery, sheer gown by Feben to Hunter Schafer’s revealing white micro top. And Ciara seemingly got this memo, arriving at the afterparty in a barely-there look, alongside her husband Russell Wilson. On Sunday, the pop star arrived at the Oscars bash looking oh-so-naked in a sparkly, sheer netted halter dress with a plunging neckline. Despite the see-through fabric, Ciara’s dress was more than evening-ready with all-over sequins and a backless silhouette paired with a visible black thong underneath. Ciara styled the risqué number with black elbow-length opera gloves, diamond drop earrings, and black strappy heels. Karwai Tang/WireImage Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings Beauty-wise, she wore her chin-grazing bob sleek and straight, and teamed her smoky eye makeup with nude lipstick. Ciara’s date for the evening, Wilson, looked dapper as he matched his wife in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black velvet sports jacket with a turquoise blue diamond brooch, an unbuttoned black dress shirt, and black slacks. Getty Images This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time Ciara steps out in a completely sheer outfit. Earlier this month, she arrived at Paris Fashion Week in not one but three transparent gowns. At the Giambattista Valli show, she wore a slinky gown that was embellished with shimmering jewels, which was followed by a floor-sweeping black gown that was see-through from head to toe, before finally opting for a white deep-V dress at Elie Saab.