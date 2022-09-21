Ciara Uses This Leave-In Hair Growth Treatment to Strengthen Her Edges

It's like a super-powered scalp serum.

Published on September 21, 2022 @ 04:00PM

Ciara Uses This Power Potion to Strengthen Her Edges
If famous people had resumés, you can bet Ciara’s would be sparkling. Between the musician’s fashion brand, fragrance, and rum businesses, she’s a serial entrepreneur — and with the launch of OAM skincare, she just added another enterprise to the list. More personally, though, the multi-hyphenate just shared her beauty routine and the trick she uses to keep her hairline strong and thick. 

As Ciara told Vogue earlier this week, she turns to a friend’s remedy to fend off damage from lace front wigs. “I use my girl La La [Anthony]’s Inala Power Potion for the edges. She talked to me about her really great story of using rice water for her edges. The idea is to help make the edges stronger, to help improve the growth.” 

Rice water for hair is a burgeoning concept across social media platforms, and Ciara’s not the only celebrity paying attention; Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses a similar thickening treatment. As celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha previously told InStyle, rice water — as in, the starchy liquid leftover from cooking the grain — is rich in vitamins B and E, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and inositol, which can be beneficial to the hair and scalp. And as celebrity hairstylist Weezy added, the protein in it can aid growth. 

INALA POWER POTION

Thirteen Lune

Shop now: $55; thirteenlune.com

To that end, the Inala Power Potion includes rice water extract, the amino acid arginine, and biotin. At the brand’s website, users said they’ve been impressed by the results: One person’s thinning spot started sprouting hairs, another noticed less hair on their brush, and within a month, a last fan saw thicker hair. The best endorsement, though, has to be Ciara’s gleaming mane.

The product is stocked at Thirteen Lune, which curates the best beauty products from Black and Brown founders. If you’d like to try the Inala Power Potion, get it for $55 at the retailer.

