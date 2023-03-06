Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings

It's official: the sexiest, coolest girl at Paris Fashion Week this season is Ciara. Not only did she show off a brand-new bob (confirming that it's the cut du jour on both sides of the Atlantic), she's been single-handedly making sure that sheer clothes are the biggest trend of 2023. Not only did she wear a completely see-through gown last week at the Giambattista Valli show, she wore two more sheer looks as Paris Fashion Week starts to wind down — and we can't even start to think about which one is our favorite just yet.

Today, the superstar singer and mother arrived at the Dundas fashion show in a long, floor-sweeping black gown that was see-through from head to toe. The tiered skirt did nothing to hide her garter belts and thigh-high stockings, and the gown's long, romantic sleeves did offer up the concept of modesty, even though all of the star's underpinnings were showing. Ciara has been a huge fan of Dundas, even wearing the line to the Met Gala back in 2019.

Getty Images

And over the weekend, Ciara opted for a white dress at the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. That gown also had long sleeves (this time with a flared bell shape), but thanks to its crochet-style open weave, the white gown showed off a full-coverage bodysuit and white pointy pumps. The dress also featured a delicate, deep-V neckline and Ciara wore her bob sleek and straight, a shift from the soft flipped ends she had late last week and at the Dundas show.

