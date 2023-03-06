News Awards & Events Fashion Week Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings She's been wearing nothing but sheer all of Paris Fashion Week. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 @ 03:53PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images It's official: the sexiest, coolest girl at Paris Fashion Week this season is Ciara. Not only did she show off a brand-new bob (confirming that it's the cut du jour on both sides of the Atlantic), she's been single-handedly making sure that sheer clothes are the biggest trend of 2023. Not only did she wear a completely see-through gown last week at the Giambattista Valli show, she wore two more sheer looks as Paris Fashion Week starts to wind down — and we can't even start to think about which one is our favorite just yet. Today, the superstar singer and mother arrived at the Dundas fashion show in a long, floor-sweeping black gown that was see-through from head to toe. The tiered skirt did nothing to hide her garter belts and thigh-high stockings, and the gown's long, romantic sleeves did offer up the concept of modesty, even though all of the star's underpinnings were showing. Ciara has been a huge fan of Dundas, even wearing the line to the Met Gala back in 2019. Getty Images Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown And over the weekend, Ciara opted for a white dress at the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. That gown also had long sleeves (this time with a flared bell shape), but thanks to its crochet-style open weave, the white gown showed off a full-coverage bodysuit and white pointy pumps. The dress also featured a delicate, deep-V neckline and Ciara wore her bob sleek and straight, a shift from the soft flipped ends she had late last week and at the Dundas show.