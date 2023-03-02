Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit

And she finished off the look with a set of baby braids.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 03:58PM
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Leave it to Ciara to give Paris Fashion Week a major dose of cool. While the fashion capital has no shortage of style, the superstar singer offered up her signature blend of street and high fashion while attending the Roger Vivier presentation today in the City of Light.

During an appearance at the storied shoe line's presentation, Ciara (full name Ciara Princess Wilson for anyone wondering) wore an oversized sweater that featured holes in its knit pattern which made it almost more holes than actual sweater. She styled the look with a pair of tall, over-the-knee boots with chunky tread (all the better for walking and cool-girl style) and absolutely no other accessories. She let her no-makeup-makeup look take center stage and she wore two tiny face-framing braids in her long, wavy hair.

Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Ciara also attended the Off-White presentation. Naturally, a different fashion line calls for a different look, so she opted to lean into that brand's streetwear roots. To take in the brand's new fall-winter collection, she wore a black beanie, sleek black sunglasses, and a bomber jacket that was unzipped to reveal her entire sternum thanks to the fact that she wore nothing underneath. She finished that look with a high-waisted black skirt and a pair of boots that didn't quite reach her knees.

Proving that she definitely has the range, just two days ago, she was out paddleboarding in a bikini and soaking up the sun. It was a far cry from the streets of Paris, but still offered up a chance for her to serve an enviable fashion move. She wore a green button-up high-waist bikini and mirrored shades while she embarked on that particular maritime adventure and wore her hair big and bold with major volume and waves. 

Related Articles
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Salma Hayek & Daughter
Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore Cape Pants and a Plain White T-Shirt
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Courteney Cox Walk of Fame 2023
The Women of 'Friends' Reunited (in Very Good Coats) to Celebrate Courteney Cox
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein
Michael B. Jordan Is the Latest Face (and Body) of Calvin Klein Underwear