Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit

Leave it to Ciara to give Paris Fashion Week a major dose of cool. While the fashion capital has no shortage of style, the superstar singer offered up her signature blend of street and high fashion while attending the Roger Vivier presentation today in the City of Light.

During an appearance at the storied shoe line's presentation, Ciara (full name Ciara Princess Wilson for anyone wondering) wore an oversized sweater that featured holes in its knit pattern which made it almost more holes than actual sweater. She styled the look with a pair of tall, over-the-knee boots with chunky tread (all the better for walking and cool-girl style) and absolutely no other accessories. She let her no-makeup-makeup look take center stage and she wore two tiny face-framing braids in her long, wavy hair.

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Ciara also attended the Off-White presentation. Naturally, a different fashion line calls for a different look, so she opted to lean into that brand's streetwear roots. To take in the brand's new fall-winter collection, she wore a black beanie, sleek black sunglasses, and a bomber jacket that was unzipped to reveal her entire sternum thanks to the fact that she wore nothing underneath. She finished that look with a high-waisted black skirt and a pair of boots that didn't quite reach her knees.



Proving that she definitely has the range, just two days ago, she was out paddleboarding in a bikini and soaking up the sun. It was a far cry from the streets of Paris, but still offered up a chance for her to serve an enviable fashion move. She wore a green button-up high-waist bikini and mirrored shades while she embarked on that particular maritime adventure and wore her hair big and bold with major volume and waves.

