The Only Thing Better Than Ciara's Maternity Crop Top Were Her Sky-High Pigtails

Between Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian, and now Ciara, maternity fashion has seen quite a transformation throughout the past year. Gone are the days of stretchy denim and ill-fitting blouses — today’s celebrity moms are all about flaunting their bumps in itty bitty crop tops and all-sheer everything (and we’re definitely not mad about it). The latest cutting-edge maternity ‘fit to take over our feeds? Ciara’s colorful crochet crop top, which she paired with a set of sky-high pigtails and her signature cool-girl vibe.

On Monday, the singer kicked off her week by sharing the stylish look in question with her 34.7 million Instagram followers. In the dump, Ciara proved once and for all that she’s not a regular mom by posing in an orange-and-pink checkered crochet crop top paired with super baggy low-rise blue jeans and a pair of spike-embellished brown boots. As if that wasn’t cool enough on its own, the A-lister rounded out her look by pulling her brunette hair (complete with Y2K-style chunky blonde highlights) into two voluminous pigtails on the top of her head and adding a stack of gold and pearl necklaces to her neck.

“CiCi Mama 🙈☎️,” the mother-of-three captioned the photos, some of which saw her posing with a red lip-shaped phone.

Ciara first shared news of her latest pregnancy with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson by sharing a steamy Instagram video last week.

“‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️,” she captioned the announcement, quoting a line from her new song, “How We Roll.”

The couple’s incoming baby will join their 3-year-old son, Win, and 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, at home, along with Ciara’s 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future.