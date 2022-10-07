Chrome Nails Is the Biggest Manicure Trend Right Now

Glitter, sequins, and pretty much anything that shiny never failed to captured my attention as child. As a fully grown adult, not much has changed. I might not be be getting my glitter fix by doing all of my arts and crafts in glitter glue at school, but instead, I add a little sparkle to my life with glitter nail polish every so often.

This is why chrome manicures have been popping up on the fingertips of models on runways and celebrities on red carpets. Chrome's high-shine finish is an incredibly stylish, elevated alternative to glitter.

And like glitter manicures, this trend is extremely versatile. You can paint your nails with a solid-chrome finish nail polish, do French tips, and even add rhinestones for extra sparkle. At the salon, your nail artist can use a chrome powder to transform any base color into a high-shine manicure.

Ahead, we've compiled our favorite takes on the chrome nails trend to inspire your own manicures.