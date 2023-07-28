Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera

There are models, and then there are supermodels. And few icons are more synonymous with the golden age of fashion photography than Christy Turlington. She’s graced the pages of countless fashion editorials (InStyle included), mused for legendary artists like Peter Lindbergh and Marc Jacobs, and fronted music videos and cosmetics campaigns galore. Her work with organizations like Every Mother Counts and CARE has cemented a successful second act as a humanitarian. And now, at 54, she’s returning to her supermodel roots with CH Carolina Herrera.

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina

Shot by acclaimed photographer Brigitte Lacombe, the new campaign celebrates the “spirit and craftsmanship” of the line’s beloved bags. The series, titled Christy and Carolina, showcases the attention to detail and timeless artistry of the Ｗes Gordon-helmed line's bespoke Leather Atelier in Spain. “Brigitte Lacombe's photography is inspired by ancient Spanish art of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries,” says the brand in a statement, making her the perfect collaborator for the project.

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina

The photo series, which debuted on July 28, features Turlington in a slew of Carolina Herrera favorites. "Each of them tells a story of craftsmanship, dedication, and attention to detail, making them unique pieces that will last over time," the statement continues.

A denim long-sleeved dress with a cinched waist and A-line skirt pairs with sumptuous leather slides and the equestrian-inspired Doma Insignia Bag, referencing Herrera's love for horseback riding and saddlery. Alongside the pink Initials Insignia shoulder bag, Turlington wears a breezy white maxidress and a classic black leather clutch accompanies a tiered red dress with pussy bow detailing.

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

"Both Christy and Brigitte were carefully chosen for their exceptional careers and for representing quality and work well done," the brand adds. "Christy Turlington, an essential figure in the history of fashion, the protagonist of countless runways and campaigns, adds her passion for excellence."



You can shop the full capsule collection at carolinaherrera.com on July 28.