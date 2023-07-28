Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera

The "Christy and Carolina" photo series celebrates the spirit and craftsmanship of the brand's Spanish atelier.

By
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch is the News Director for InStyle. She has worked in beauty and fashion for the past seven years and has been with InStyle since 2022.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 11:23AM
Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera
Photo:

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

There are models, and then there are supermodels. And few icons are more synonymous with the golden age of fashion photography than Christy Turlington. She’s graced the pages of countless fashion editorials (InStyle included), mused for legendary artists like Peter Lindbergh and Marc Jacobs, and fronted music videos and cosmetics campaigns galore. Her work with organizations like Every Mother Counts and CARE has cemented a successful second act as a humanitarian. And now, at 54, she’s returning to her supermodel roots with CH Carolina Herrera.

Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina

Shot by acclaimed photographer Brigitte Lacombe, the new campaign celebrates the “spirit and craftsmanship” of the line’s beloved bags. The series, titled Christy and Carolina, showcases the attention to detail and timeless artistry of the Ｗes Gordon-helmed line's bespoke Leather Atelier in Spain. “Brigitte Lacombe's photography is inspired by ancient Spanish art of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries,” says the brand in a statement, making her the perfect collaborator for the project.

Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina

The photo series, which debuted on July 28, features Turlington in a slew of Carolina Herrera favorites. "Each of them tells a story of craftsmanship, dedication, and attention to detail, making them unique pieces that will last over time," the statement continues.

A denim long-sleeved dress with a cinched waist and A-line skirt pairs with sumptuous leather slides and the equestrian-inspired Doma Insignia Bag, referencing Herrera's love for horseback riding and saddlery. Alongside the pink Initials Insignia shoulder bag, Turlington wears a breezy white maxidress and a classic black leather clutch accompanies a tiered red dress with pussy bow detailing.

Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera

Photo by Brigitte Lacombe, Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

"Both Christy and Brigitte were carefully chosen for their exceptional careers and for representing quality and work well done," the brand adds. "Christy Turlington, an essential figure in the history of fashion, the protagonist of countless runways and campaigns, adds her passion for excellence."

You can shop the full capsule collection at carolinaherrera.com on July 28.

Related Articles
Anne Hathaway - Alice in Wonderland
June 29-July 5
Kate Middleton with long, wavy hair and drop earrings
A Look Back at Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Fergie - Denim Therapy - distressed denim
July 6-July 12
Grammy's Most Far-Out Fashion Moments
February 1-7
Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, pictured here at Gianni Versaceâs Fall 1991 show, will revisit their iconic modeling careers in âThe Super Models.â
Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista Are Reuniting for ‘The Super Models’
Rihanna - Lady Gaga - Jennifer Lopez
January 4-10
Storm Reid X New Balance
Storm Reid Goes Back to Her Atlanta Roots for a New Balance Collab
Leighton Meester - Gossip Girl - Chloe
July 27-August 2
Rachel Zoe
August 3-9
Heidi Klum - David Kirsch - Celebrity Workouts - Fitness News
June 22-28
Runway Look of the Day: Victoria Beckham Collection
Last Week
Golden Globes-Hair-January Jones-Taraji P. Henson-Angelina Jolie-Drew Barrymore
January 17-24
Michelle Obama's Tousled 'Do, Bill Blass Revived
December 13-19
Michelle Obama - Anthropologie
October 12-18
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Jill Stuart
February 8-14
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round