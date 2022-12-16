Channel These Beauty Looks From Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Twinkling lights, peppermint lattes, and Michael Bublé crooning in the background are surefire signs of the season, but nothing gets us into the holiday spirit more than having our favorite holiday film playing on repeat.

Don’t get us wrong, binging each year’s drop of new cheesy Hallmark films has its place in our hearts and our holiday schedules. But those classics? They always hit just right. And maybe it’s the Holiday Hot Toddy talking, but have you ever thought just how perfect the ‘Judy Haynes’ would be for your work holiday party? Or wondered if you, too, couldn’t pull off the Cameron Diaz makeup look of your dreams?

You’re not alone, so harem, we’re sharing here how you can mimic the makeup looks of your holiday-favorite leading ladies.

Home Alone

Shutterstock

Long before our queen Catherine O’Hara served us lewks for days as Moira Rose, she was the ultimate 90s mom in the original two Home Alone movies. And you know that copper hair color that everyone from Gigi Hadid to Barbie Ferreira started rocking just a few months ago? Kate McCallister did it first.

To channel this iconic and once-again trending look at the salon, ask your hairstylist for lots of dimension, since to really nail a copper, you need a variety of tones. And since red is a high upkeep color, always wash your hair in cool water, and use a color depositing shampoo like No Fade Fresh Shampoo in Spicy Copper Red or color-protecting shampoo such as Colorproof Moisture Shampoo with every wash.



White Christmas

Getty Images

When you think of Judy Haynes from White Christmas (played by actress Vera-Ellen), you likely think of two things: Her incredibly long, graceful dancers’ legs and her full, dramatic lashes. Wanna create your own epic lash moment?

Lilac St. makes at-home lash extensions that last one to two weeks and are surprisingly easy to put on. (We highly suggest watching the tutorial on the website vs. trying to wing it on your own!) They’ll have you batting a thousand (lashes) for all your parties and festivities. The Simple Starter Kit has the basics you need to get started, but the Lilac Lash Crystal Coat is also a must-have for keeping the lashes from being too sticky as you apply, and for getting the longest possible wear from each set.

Four Christmases

Warner Brothers

Reese Witherspoon’s Kate in Four Christmases is the poster child for perfectly sleek, shiny, not-a-hair-out-of-place hair. Want it for yourself? Have your paddle brush on standby for the blowout, and make sure your flat iron is ready for styling, and then use Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water to make sure your blowout is sleek and your frizz is relegated to bad memory status, and Bed Head Headrush Superfine Shine Spray will give your hair a luster that will make your sister’s new holiday engagement diamond jealous.



The Holiday

Sony

Cameron Diaz as Amanda in The Holiday has the whole ‘barely there’ makeup look on lock. It’s so effortlessly soft and pink and understated and enviable, and the secret to emulating the look is twofold: Use a cream blush that will blend seamlessly into your skin for the most natural-looking flush possible, and use the same color on your lips and cheeks to reinforce the ‘this is just how my face is’ effect. Ilia Multi-Stick in Tenderly in the perfect light pink and is easy to swipe anywhere on your face, and Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Lady J is designed specifically for both your lips and cheeks, giving you that perfect, natural match.

Love Actually

Universal

Billy Mack’s "Christmas is All Around" (from Love Actually) has to be one of the most underrated holiday songs there is, and his all-girl band doesn’t get enough credit either. Their bold red lips are textbook glam, and a great way to create some drama for upcoming parties. Executing a perfect red lip is a great skill set to have, and using a liquid lipstick like Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored offers a major color payout. For the ultra-precise finish necessary to recreate the look, we love Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Clear Universal Waterproof Lip Liner to help keep those lines sharp.

Elf

Alamy

Elf’s Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) is taking showers at work, which means her makeup routine is non-existent. But what she does have is some gorgeous, glowing, healthy-looking skin that doesn’t demand makeup.

To get a similar vibe, use skincare products with Vitamin C to boost your skin’s natural glow; we love Herbivore Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum. Also try a creamy, natural highlighter like RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter on the high points of your face to kick up that radiance even further. Finally, make sure you keep an ultra-hydrating lip balm like eos 100% Natural Organic Lip Balm handy to keep your lips hydrated and healthy.

Miracle on 34th Street

Getty Images

As all-business-and-no-play career woman Doris Walker in the original Miracle on 34th Street, Maureen O’Hara wears a seriously glam face beat on the daily. And while the whole look is something to admire, it’s her contoured cheeks that demand our attention. Using a brush that is designed to specifically fit along your cheekbone, like the Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Contour Brush, is imperative to create a similarly sharp contour, and we find that a creamy bronzing powder like Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer is the easiest option for blending like a pro.

Falling for Christmas

Netflix

We know, we know, Netflix’s Falling for Christmas is brand new, but if Lady Lohan’s grand return to our screens doesn’t immediately give this film ‘classic’ status, we don’t know anything about pop culture. Plus, her monochromatic fuchsia snow bunny look is serious heiress goals, and we can’t not talk about the bold fuchsia lip. Because even if we don’t get the chance to recreate the entire look head-to-toe, we can take a page from LiLo’s Christmas movie debut and rock the heck out of a bright pink lip.

Our tip? First line and color in your lips with a coordinating liner, then go over it with a creamy lipstick for all-day megawatt staying power. When it comes to vibrant, long-lasting color, Urban Decay does it right, so grab their Vice Hydrating Lipstick in Gridlock and 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Jilted for the fuchsia lips of your dreams.

