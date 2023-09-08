Christina Ricci Says Her Son Wants to be a "Male Wednesday"

Two snaps for this supportive son.

Published on September 8, 2023 @ 02:15PM
Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Celebrities' kids often avoid watching their parents' projects or are embarrassed by their jobs — but not Christina Ricci's son. In fact, he admires his mother and her work so much that he's been personally influenced by the Wednesday (he's getting into the gothcore spirit).

While attending the Kate Spade New York Spring 2024 presentation during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Ricci spoke to InStyle about how her 9-year-old son, Freddie Heerdegen, who she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen, wanted to become a "male Wednesday" after watching the hit Netflix series ... twice.

Christina Ricci at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

"I have personally experienced how Wednesday is influencing the youth at home," Ricci says. "My 9-year-old, after watching the entire series twice, asked me how he could style himself to be a male Wednesday, and then begged me to dye his hair black for six months and I told him I just could not do that, we can go blue, we can go red, but I feel like black is way too serious of a color for a little boy, but perhaps I’m wrong. I don’t know."

Of course, Ricci originated the role in the 1991 film The Addams Family and appeared in the Netflix adaptation starring Jenna Ortega as the lovable goth. The first season dropped in November 2022, and while the show has been renewed for a season 2, a release date for its sophomore effort has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, the actress is taking in the sights and sounds of NYFW. During the Kate Spade event, Ricci wore a black dress (how fitting) with a white flower print. She accessorized with a sleek forest-green handbag and a dainty pendant necklace. While her breezy maxidress was effortless and timeless, she also told InStyle about one fashion regret that still haunts her to this day.

"I have many, many fashion regrets," she says. "I once wore a pair of flame pants to a premiere, they were like black denim pedal-pushers, I guess we could call them, three-quarter length pants that had appliqué red flames on them. I think it had to be like 1998, if that’s in my defense or not, I’m not sure."

She added, "I’ve seen those pictures recently, and I’m horrified. I’m not sure they were [trendy] even at that time."

