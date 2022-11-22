Christina Ricci Sold Her Chanel Collection to Get Divorced

In a new interview, Yellowjackets star (and spoiler alert: Netflix's Wednesday is getting a bit of her, too) Christina Ricci shared that in order to fund her divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen in 2020, she had to sell off her extensive Chanel handbag and fine jewelry collection. And while that may seem tragic for fashion die-hards, Ricci looked at the situation as a way to cash in on the investment that she'd made when she bought all the pieces in the first place.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style magazine, she explained that she had "quite a Chanel handbag collection" but went on and "sold a lot of things" as she funded multiple court battles. And her love for Chanel went beyond bags, she noted — though much of it had to get sold off.

"I'm absolutely fine, there’s no issue," she said. "I learned to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewelry collection that I put to good use.”

Ricci and Heerdegen separated back in July 2020, with allegations of domestic abuse making headlines. Ricci was eventually granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen and awarded full custody of their son, Freddie. The next year, she was granted a restraining order against Heerdegen. People reported that Ricci’s filings for a restraining order alleged "severe physical and emotional abuse," which Heerdegen denied.

Ricci added that she wasn't hoping for sympathy in sharing the fate of her Chanel goods, she just wanted to let people know that there are options when it comes to divorces, even if they don't involve luxury leather goods and diamonds.



“I tell my story because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay," she said. “I do think it is important that we have examples for other women — that as scary as it is, changing your life and saving yourself is the only choice.”

Ricci finished, saying that she's "finding [her] own self-worth and position and strength and power." She married Mark Hampton in 2021 and the two share a daughter, Cleopatra, who was born in December 2021.

