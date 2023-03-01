Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown

As if her flawless fringe could distract from the drama of this dress.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 01:32PM
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

She might be the Wednesday Addams to fans (sorry to Ms. Ortega), but to everyone else, Christina Ricci is undeniably a bang icon. She's been a proponent of fringe since she splashed onto the scene as a child actress and hasn't looked back, giving Jennifer Aniston's The Rachel cut a run for most iconic celebrity style, ever. Think about it: while Ricci doesn't sport a set of bangs on Yellowjackets, it's her go-to look for red carpets, including her appearance at the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, where she paired the hairstyle with a long gown from Raisa Vanessa's Fall 2022 collection.

The dress included side cutouts, a deep-V neckline embellished with gold hardware, and an up-to-there slit. Ricci paired the dramatic outfit (something about square shoulders and long sleeves just screams '80s power bitch) with her trademark bangs, a box clutch, and soft makeup.

Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards

Getty Images

Ricci was on hand to present the award for Excellence in Period Television, which went to costume designer Catherine Martin. Ricci is set to reprise her role as Misty Quigley on Showtime's Yellowjackets when the show returns for its sophomore season on March 24. Two weeks ago, Ricci revealed that production on the second season had wrapped.

“Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby,” Samantha Hanratty, who played young Misty, shared on Instagram.

