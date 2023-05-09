Christina Applegate Says She's Likely Done With On-Camera Work

But she's not leaving Hollywood just yet.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 @ 12:48PM
Christina Applegate SAG Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Christina Applegate has always been open and honest with fans regarding her multiple sclerosis (she was diagnosed with the disease in 2021). And now, she's sharing some hard truths that come along with the illness. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admits that she'll probably never work on camera again, but is grateful she got to go out with bang thanks to Dead to Me.

“Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known,” she said, referring to her co-star on the hit Netflix series, Linda Cardellini.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Hollywood Walk of Fame

Getty Images

But just because the actress likely won't return to the screen doesn't mean she's leaving Hollywood entirely — fans can rest assured knowing that she hopes to still do some voice work in the future. “I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease," she explained. "I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working."

Last year, Deadline announced that an animated remake of Married ... With Children could possibly be in the works with Applegate reprising her role of Kelly Bundy, which she originated in the 1987 Fox sitcom. When asked about voicing her iconic character, Applegate remained tight-lipped, though she did confirm that her co-stars Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and David Faustino are all involved.

“I can’t really say much, but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it," she said. "It’s not in our hands now, so we’re just kind of waiting."

Related Articles
Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere
Halle Bailey Committed to 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in a Sculptural Metallic Blue Gown
Keke Palmer Selfies Cheetah Print Dress
Keke Palmer Promoted Her Upcoming Album in a Sultry Cheetah-Print Minidress
Hayley Williams Good Dye Young
Hayley Williams No Longer Resents Her Signature Red Hair
Millie Bobby Brown Osaka Comic Con 2023
Millie Bobby Brown's Take on Western Cosplay Included Hot Pants and Matching Cowboy Boots
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Just Proved Short Shorts Can Be Formal, Too
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd's Dress Paid Tribute to Carrie Fisher in the Sweetest Way
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate On Why Showering With MS Is "Frightening"
gisele bundchen jimmy choo pantsless
Gisele Bündchen Went Pantsless In Nothing But a White Button-Up and Ankle-Breaking Heels
Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio
Gwyneth Paltrow Rejected Leonardo DiCaprio Because He Was "Loose With the Goods"
Rihanna
Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Austin Butler in Dune
'Dune' Teased Bald Austin Butler With Its Latest Sneak Peek
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About the Botched Surgery that Caused a "Deep Depression"
Gisele Bundchen met gala after party
Gisele Bündchen Stepped Out in a Micro-Mini Revenge Dress After the 2023 Met Gala
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Cleared Up That 'Yellowjackets' Body-Shaming Incident
Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation
For Padma Lakshmi, It's Not Just About the Food
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Short Shorts and Braless Look Had a Surprising Workwear Element