Christina Applegate Says She's Likely Done With On-Camera Work

Christina Applegate has always been open and honest with fans regarding her multiple sclerosis (she was diagnosed with the disease in 2021). And now, she's sharing some hard truths that come along with the illness. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admits that she'll probably never work on camera again, but is grateful she got to go out with bang thanks to Dead to Me.

“Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known,” she said, referring to her co-star on the hit Netflix series, Linda Cardellini.

Getty Images

But just because the actress likely won't return to the screen doesn't mean she's leaving Hollywood entirely — fans can rest assured knowing that she hopes to still do some voice work in the future. “I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease," she explained. "I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working."

Last year, Deadline announced that an animated remake of Married ... With Children could possibly be in the works with Applegate reprising her role of Kelly Bundy, which she originated in the 1987 Fox sitcom. When asked about voicing her iconic character, Applegate remained tight-lipped, though she did confirm that her co-stars Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and David Faustino are all involved.

“I can’t really say much, but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it," she said. "It’s not in our hands now, so we’re just kind of waiting."