Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Cane Made a Bold Statement on the Red Carpet

As did her velvet tuxedo-style gown.

Published on February 27, 2023 @ 09:15AM
Christina Applegate

Last night, Christina Applegate attended what might be her "last" award show at the 2023 SAG Awards amid her health battle with multiple sclerosis, and she ended her most recent red-carpet-run on a sartorial high note. 

Not only did the actress stun in a black velvet tuxedo gown with a dramatic train paired with matching Dr. Marten boots, a red lip, and loose waves, but she also made a bold statement with her custom walking cane. Emblazoned with the message "FU MS," Applegate's black and white cane acknowledged her disease in the best way while also featuring her 12-year-old daughter Sadie's name with a bedazzled heart. 

Christina Applegate

Sadie joined her mom on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black suit jacket with a coordinating dress shirt, pants, and chunky combat boots with yellow laces. She finished off her look with a newsboy cap and blonde curls that matched Applegate's hair.

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Applegate — who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix series Dead To Me — told the Los Angeles Times that the award show might very well be her final one. "It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal," Applegate said. "Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5:00 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment." 

But that doesn't mean she's stepping away from the spotlight entirely. As for her upcoming plans, Applegate told the outlet, "Doing a shit ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed."

