Christina Applegate Made Her First Awards Show Appearance Since M.S. Diagnosis in an Elevated Black Pantsuit

From watching her star get unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to finishing the final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate refuses to let her multiple sclerosis diagnosis slow her down. The actress’s latest outing? A night spent at the Critics’ Choice Awards with her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, which marked Applegate’s first awards show appearance since receiving her diagnosis in 2021.

While the actress skipped the red carpet, she arrived at Sunday night’s ceremony looking fashionable as ever in a plunging black blazer (complete with horizontal ruching across the stomach) and matching black trousers. Platform Dr. Martens boots, a stack of silver necklaces, and a glitzy silver and black cane made up Applegate’s accessories, and she wore her blonde hair in loose waves parted down the middle. Her glam looked rosy and bright for the occasion, consisting of a fresh-faced complexion and a classic red lip.

Christina, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in Netflix’s Dead to Me, also paid tribute to both her and co-star Linda Cardellini's characters with an appropriately-themed awards show manicure. After painting her nails a deep blue color, she had “Jen” and “Judy” spelled out on each hand in gold lettering.

Applegate’s evening out came shortly after she opened up about the awards show’s significance on Twitter. “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS,” she previously tweeted. “NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”