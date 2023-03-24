Christina Applegate Clapped Back at a Newscaster Who Called a Wheelchair Model "Ridiculous"

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, Christina Applegate has been a vocal advocate for disabled individuals by both speaking out and making high-profile appearances with the help of her walking sticks. The simple act of showing up with her canes offers a major dose of visibility for disabled people everywhere, but instead of a red carpet, Applegate's latest headline-making appearance happened on Twitter, where she confronted Candace Owens. The controversial newscaster said that seeing a SKIMS ad with a model in a wheelchair was "ridiculousness" — and there was no way that Applegate was going to stay quiet about that.

"I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing, I really don't get it, and if I am wrong educate me," Owens said on her podcast, Daily Wire, before she asked her listeners "why this needs to be done."

"Look, I assume that people who're in wheelchairs also have to buy bras, have to buy underwear, I just assume that is a thing. I didn't know that we needed to see that in our face," Owens finished. "I didn't know that now we're going to have to look forward to campaigns where women that are in wheelchairs are now wearing bras and underwear because we as a society cannot get to the bottom of our ridiculousness."

"Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help," she wrote in her initial post. "It's fucking gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us [too] #youshouldknowbetter."

"Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how fucking hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!!" Applegate continued in a subsequent tweet. "So I'm excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake [up]."



A third tweet offered an olive branch to Owens. Applegate offered the opportunity to "get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled." Applegate insisted that the call would be civil and instead of coming into the conversation with "anger," she would approach it with "love," because Owens "needs to hear that."



Finally, Applegate shared SKIMS's tweet, thanking the company once again for "showing how beautiful the disabled community is" and for creating an "adaptive line for those of us with mobility issues."

