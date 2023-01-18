Christina Applegate Clapped Back at Comments Saying "Bad" Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS

Kill them with kindness is seemingly Christina Applegate’s motto for online trolls.

The Dead to Me actress, who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis two years ago, made her first award-show appearance this past weekend at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. Following the event, Applegate revealed that she made the "unfortunate decision" to read a few comments about her recent outing at the ceremony from a PEOPLE article, and quickly realized that some of the messages weren't so nice.

"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA," Applegate tweeted while sharing a screenshot from a social media user, who said her changing looks were the result of "bad" plastic surgery, not MS. She continued, "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply."

"MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate," the critic wrote, while a second message read, "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Applegate continued in her response, "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”

Since opening up about her diagnosis, Applegate is not letting the changes stop her — nor the trolls. Following her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2022, she has been stepping out more and more. Applegate returned to set and filmed the third and final season of Netflix’s Dead to Me, and then attended her first awards show, the Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series.

Ahead of the show, Applegate wrote on Twitter, "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

Back in December, she made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and reflected on the past year since her diagnosis. "My humor shield keeps me okay, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. "I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me."

She added, "You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable. That we can laugh about it."

