Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit

From low-rise jeans paired with underboob-baring halter tops to her iconic butterfly dress at the 2000 Grammys, Christina Aguilera is the poster child for Y2K fashion. And, two decades later, that's seemingly still the case.



Just take, for example, her latest look, which combined so many early aughts trends into a single outfit. On Saturday, ahead of her New York City Pride Island concert at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park, Xtina was spotted exiting her hotel in 2000s camo paired with a slogan T-shirt that was a cheeky play on Paris Hilton's iconic "Don't Be Jealous" tee.



Getty

Apparently, the 2023 version is black, bedazzled, and reads "Just Be Jealous" in rhinestone letters. Aguilera's clap back shirt from Vetements was worn with a pair of army cargo pants and black pointed-toe stilettos.



She finished off her low-key look with a bright red handbag with a heart-shaped clasp, oversized silver hoops, and black square-style sunglasses. As for glam, the five-time Grammy winner pulled her signature platinum blonde hair back into a super-sleek ponytail and swiped on a bold red lip.

Earlier this week, Xtina also harkened back to her Y2K heyday when she stepped out in a denim and leather two-piece set that had pop star written all over it. Pairing a form-fitting moto jacket with extra-long trousers with zip-up sides, Christina accessorized with huge shield sunglasses and a tiny black handbag.