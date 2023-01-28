Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top

After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.



On Friday, Aguilera shared a photo dump of behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the album on Instagram, and in the first snapshot of the slideshow, she went topless and wore only skintight stockings below. As she posed on top of a beige velvet chair, Christina covered up with her hand across her chest, as well as her long red hair (styled in loose waves with a middle part), which fell past her shoulders.

"A few moments from the Aguilera archives 🔥🗝️," Christina captioned her post. "One whole year of La Fuerza…It’s more than just music, it’s the memories, the collaborations and so many moments I feel lucky to have shared with all the beautiful minds behind this project."

A second photo from the carousel included Xtina wearing a plunging red gown with a corseted waist and dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves while filming her “La Reina” music video, while an outtake from the visuals for “Pa Mis Muchachas" showed the singer dressed in a black latex bustier and matching pants adorned with silver chains.

Here's to another year of great music and even better fashion moments from Ms. Aguilera.