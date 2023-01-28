Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top

Or anything else, for that matter.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 @ 01:54PM
Christina Aguilera
Photo:

Getty

After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza

On Friday, Aguilera shared a photo dump of behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the album on Instagram, and in the first snapshot of the slideshow, she went topless and wore only skintight stockings below. As she posed on top of a beige velvet chair, Christina covered up with her hand across her chest, as well as her long red hair (styled in loose waves with a middle part), which fell past her shoulders.   

"A few moments from the Aguilera archives 🔥🗝️," Christina captioned her post. "One whole year of La Fuerza…It’s more than just music, it’s the memories, the collaborations and so many moments I feel lucky to have shared with all the beautiful minds behind this project." 

A second photo from the carousel included Xtina wearing a plunging red gown with a corseted waist and dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves while filming her “La Reina” music video, while an outtake from the visuals for “Pa Mis Muchachas" showed the singer dressed in a black latex bustier and matching pants adorned with silver chains.

Here's to another year of great music and even better fashion moments from Ms. Aguilera.

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
Christina Aguilera Grammy Awards 2022
Christina Aguilera Wore Camo Cargo Pants, So We Need Camo Cargo Pants
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore a Fishnet Dress with Black Lingerie on the Red Carpet
Kylie Jenner-inspired animal print fashion on Amazon
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Kate Hudson workout set instagram
Kate Hudson Served Up Major Sweat Sesh Motivation In a Mint Green Bra Top and Matching Joggers
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore So Many '90s Fashion Trends in One Outfit