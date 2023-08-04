Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves

What year is it? While we're pretty sure it's 2023, Christina Aguilera's latest accessories combo recalls the era of TRL and maximalist accessorizing. In her latest Instagram dump, which doesn't feature a European getaway like a few of her pals, but still manages to offer up a tinge of FOMO thanks to the bright California sunshine beaming down on her (the festive bev may have added to the jealousy factor), the superstar songstress wore a few Y2K staples: super-pointy pumps and a thin scarf that would do absolutely nothing to keep her neck warm.

Instagram/Xtina.

"X & The City," she captioned the carousel, which offered both black-and-white photos and full-color looks at her 'fit. She even gave a close-up look at her neon pink Versace pumps, which featured a lace-up corset-inspired detail. She wore a skintight black top with super-loose printed denim and a video that was in the mix showed off her skinny scarf to its best. Of course, Xtina's signature bleached blonde hair was bold and bright in the photos and she topped it all off with a pair of tiny silver-rimmed sunglasses.

Just a few days ago, Aguilera wore another throwback shoe (though it was hardly the most eye-catching part of her outfit. In that Insta post, she wore a pair of clear PVC heels with a micro miniskirt that had all the details of an Hermès Birkin bag, only completely blinged-out in Barbie pink rhinestones and fashioned into a barely there skirt. She wore a similar tight black top for those snaps, which made headlines thanks to the skirt's attention-grabbing handles and buckle details.

