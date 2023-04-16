Christina Aguilera Paired Her Sheer Zebra Jumpsuit With Batgirl Sunglasses on the Red Carpet

Xtina, our favorite fashion maximalist.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on April 16, 2023 @ 01:05PM
Christina Aguilera
Photo:

Getty

Christina Aguilera has always been a fashion maximalist at heart. From the ass-less leather chaps she wore during her "Dirrty" era to her Moulin Rouge-inspired lingerie — for Xtina, more is more and less is a bore. I mean, just look at her outfit at the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles yesterday. While the occasion was a formal one, that didn't stop Christina from putting her bold personal style on display.

In lieu of a gown or pantsuit, the singer wore a black velvet zebra-print jumpsuit with sheer striped panels, revealing her nude bra and black underwear underneath. She paired the skintight onesie with a dramatic floor-sweeping black coat and over-the-top Batgirl sunglasses from Prada. Aside from her shades, she accessorized with a geometric diamond necklace with a heart-shaped locket, diamond hoops, a tiny black bag, and open-toe heels. 

Christina Aguilera

Getty

As for her glam, Xtina pulled her blonde hair back into a chic topknot with face-framing pieces in front, and combined her lined lips that were straight out the '90s with a more modern take on the smoky eye.

Christina recently spoke about the evolution of her wildly iconic fashion during Vogue's "Life in Looks," noting that her style didn't feel authentic to her until she released her Stripped album in 2002. "I wanted this album to embrace every different part of being a woman,” she said. “There’s such a rulebook that’s handed to us [as women in music], and I was given it since I was a little girl. The older I got, the more I realized you have to stand up against it and create your own story. I wanted to go against the grain of what a pop star should look and sound like.”

Related Articles
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis Wore a Sheer Top Underneath Her Sequined Suit for a Red Carpet Date With Ashton Kutcher
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Wore a Sheer Floral Jumpsuit to a Jonas Brothers Concert
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Stepped Out in a Gothcore Two-Piece Set Littered With Tiny Cutouts
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Sexy LBD During Her First Public Appearance Since Splitting From Jim Toth
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Made a Case for the Little White Dress Ahead of Memorial Day
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Neutral Monochromatic Moment Is a Masterclass in Tonal Dressing
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's One-Shoulder Leather Gown Featured a Surprisingly Practical Detail
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore a See-Through LBD Covered in Rosettes
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing
Katie holmes 'rare objects' screening
Katie Holmes’s Latest Gown Featured Sheer Netting, Red Ribbons, and a Full-Length Blazer
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired a Cropped Prada Logo Tank Top With the Tallest Stilettos