Christina Aguilera Paired Her Sheer Zebra Jumpsuit With Batgirl Sunglasses on the Red Carpet

Christina Aguilera has always been a fashion maximalist at heart. From the ass-less leather chaps she wore during her "Dirrty" era to her Moulin Rouge-inspired lingerie — for Xtina, more is more and less is a bore. I mean, just look at her outfit at the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles yesterday. While the occasion was a formal one, that didn't stop Christina from putting her bold personal style on display.

In lieu of a gown or pantsuit, the singer wore a black velvet zebra-print jumpsuit with sheer striped panels, revealing her nude bra and black underwear underneath. She paired the skintight onesie with a dramatic floor-sweeping black coat and over-the-top Batgirl sunglasses from Prada. Aside from her shades, she accessorized with a geometric diamond necklace with a heart-shaped locket, diamond hoops, a tiny black bag, and open-toe heels.



Getty

As for her glam, Xtina pulled her blonde hair back into a chic topknot with face-framing pieces in front, and combined her lined lips that were straight out the '90s with a more modern take on the smoky eye.

Christina recently spoke about the evolution of her wildly iconic fashion during Vogue's "Life in Looks," noting that her style didn't feel authentic to her until she released her Stripped album in 2002. "I wanted this album to embrace every different part of being a woman,” she said. “There’s such a rulebook that’s handed to us [as women in music], and I was given it since I was a little girl. The older I got, the more I realized you have to stand up against it and create your own story. I wanted to go against the grain of what a pop star should look and sound like.”