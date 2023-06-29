Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit

Putting the cat in catsuit.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 29, 2023 @ 09:27AM
Christina Aguilera
Photo:

Getty

There are many words that can be used to describe Christina Aguilera's personal style: loud, bold, over-the-top. But minimalist? Never.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the pop star continued her recent New York City style streak, saving what might be the most extra outfit she packed in her suitcase for one of her last days in the Big Apple. On her way out the door, Xtina held an impromptu photoshoot on the sidewalk of her hotel, striking poses for the paparazzi's cameras and signing autographs for fans, while dressed in a sequined, gold-and-black tiger-print catsuit. She paired the daring one-piece with a black shiny satin coat, matching pointed-toe stilettos, hoop earrings, and a black quilted handbag with a gold chain strap. 

Christina Aguilera

Getty

Christina wore her signature platinum blonde hair sleek and straight with a middle part and opted for a '90s-inspired makeup palette, which consisted of dark, over-lined lips, long lashes, and smoky eyes.

Just a day earlier, Xtina, who is currently in NYC following her Pride Island performance, paid tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community with another over-the-top outfit. Exiting her hotel, the singer layered a sheer, creamsicle-colored trench coat over a white bodysuit tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans with fringed hems, and accessorized with a rhinestone rainbow clutch and orange sunglasses that matched her floor-sweeping jacket. Meanwhile, a slicked-back ponytail, big hoops, and a sassy stance provided the ultimate finishing touches to her look.

Christina Aguilera

Getty
