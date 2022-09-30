Christina Aguilera Wore a Red-Hot Lace Dress With the Longest Sleeves and Pantaboots

The red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards got a major dose of fashion from Christina Aguilera, who matched her eye-catching dress to the carpet. Her red gown featured a corseted bodice and layers of airy, see-through lace over a pair of coordinating pantaboots, giving the look a bit of nostalgia with its dress-over-pants silhouette while keeping the whole ensemble in the vein of one of 2022's go-to fashion moves.

Aguilera completed her look with a pair of delicate braids and long, long lashes. The dress was a custom Buerlangma creation and her long sleeves grazed the floor, as did the dress's train. Her stylist, Chris Horan, shared more details on Instagram, including the corset maker, Anthony Ladd Canney, jeweler Gismondi, and hair stylist Iggy Rosales.

During her performance of "La Reina," Aguilera changed out of her red gown into an equally dramatic long-sleeved black latex dress with statement-making peaked shoulders and a plunging neckline. She swapped out her delicate necklace for a chunkier diamond collar and added a mauve lip color to her makeup look.

In addition to performing, Aguilera received the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, which recognizes "philanthropic and humanitarian contributions" by musical artists. In 1996, Gloria Estefan became the first-ever recipient and fellow honorees include Selena Quintanilla, Ricky Martin, and Shakira. Billboard recognized Aguilera's work with the LGBTQ community, her contributions to HIV/AIDS research, efforts to combat food insecurity, and provide resources for people experiencing domestic violence.

