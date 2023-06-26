Christina Aguilera Celebrated Pride in a Plunging Bedazzled Catsuit and Neon Yellow Bodysuit

The master of Pride celebrations.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 10:54AM
Christina Aguilera 2023 NYC Pride Performance
Photo:

Getty Images

Christina Aguilera's powerhouse vocals, iconic smash hits, and LGBTQ+ community allyship have cemented her as a staple in annual Pride celebrations across the country. This year, the star headlined New York City's celebrations on Sunday with some festive fashion to boot.

For her big performance at Pride Island (which took place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal), Xtina wore a plunging black mesh and corseted catsuit aptly bedazzled with rainbow crystals. During the performance, Aguilera added some super gay accessories including multi-colored aviator glasses, a studded leather thong, and a chain harness and choker with penis embellishments. Her famous platinum blonde hair was pulled into three butt-length pigtails, and her fierce glam included a severe cat-eye, feathery lashes, and a mauve lip.

Christina Aguilera 2023 NYC Pride Performance

Getty Images

At one point, the pop star was joined on stage by another gay icon, Adam Lambert, who wore leather pants and a green zebra button-up.

Earlier in the day, Xtina kicked off the celebrations with a sexy Instagram post containing a slew of selfies. In the images, the singer wore a retinal-searing neon yellow bodysuit with a red lightning bolt and text scrawled across the midsection that read, "Xtina Liquid Icon."

Christina Aguilera Neon Yellow Xtina Bodysuit Pride Instagram

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Aguilera added massive red Versace visor shades that matched her glossy crimson lips as she posed against the wall on top of a marble bathtub, showing off her black pointy-toe pumps. Another slide gave her Instagram followers a close-up look at the bodysuit's details, while the last image hilariously showed a self-tanner print that her butt left on the wall.

Christina Aguilera Neon Yellow Xtina Bodysuit Pride Instagram

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

"What’s poppin NYC?! 🚨," she captioned the post. "See you tonight 💋."

Related Articles
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink and White Polka Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera Added the Most Unexpectedly Sweet Little Accessory to Her Oversized Outfit
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit Madrid
Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers and a Pleated One-Shoulder Top
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Rihanna Pregnant Sheer Catsuit Sparkly Bikini
Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses
Eva Longoria Abstract Printed Dress High Slit 2023 Cannes Lion
Eva Longoria Wore a Watercolor Dress With the Highest Leg Slit and a Side Cutout
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders
Sarah Jessica Parker Bow Jumpsuit Empire State Building
Sarah Jessica Parker's Bow Jumpsuit Is Giving Big Carrie Bradshaw Energy