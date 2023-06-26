Christina Aguilera Celebrated Pride in a Plunging Bedazzled Catsuit and Neon Yellow Bodysuit

Christina Aguilera's powerhouse vocals, iconic smash hits, and LGBTQ+ community allyship have cemented her as a staple in annual Pride celebrations across the country. This year, the star headlined New York City's celebrations on Sunday with some festive fashion to boot.

For her big performance at Pride Island (which took place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal), Xtina wore a plunging black mesh and corseted catsuit aptly bedazzled with rainbow crystals. During the performance, Aguilera added some super gay accessories including multi-colored aviator glasses, a studded leather thong, and a chain harness and choker with penis embellishments. Her famous platinum blonde hair was pulled into three butt-length pigtails, and her fierce glam included a severe cat-eye, feathery lashes, and a mauve lip.

Getty Images

At one point, the pop star was joined on stage by another gay icon, Adam Lambert, who wore leather pants and a green zebra button-up.

Earlier in the day, Xtina kicked off the celebrations with a sexy Instagram post containing a slew of selfies. In the images, the singer wore a retinal-searing neon yellow bodysuit with a red lightning bolt and text scrawled across the midsection that read, "Xtina Liquid Icon."

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Aguilera added massive red Versace visor shades that matched her glossy crimson lips as she posed against the wall on top of a marble bathtub, showing off her black pointy-toe pumps. Another slide gave her Instagram followers a close-up look at the bodysuit's details, while the last image hilariously showed a self-tanner print that her butt left on the wall.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

"What’s poppin NYC?! 🚨," she captioned the post. "See you tonight 💋."