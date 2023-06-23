Christina Aguilera Added the Most Unexpectedly Sweet Little Accessory to Her Oversized Outfit

She knows what a girl wants.

Published on June 23, 2023 @ 01:24PM
Christina Aguilera's outfits usually lean more sleek, stealthy, and uber-sexy (she's no stranger to a corset), but she just swapped out skin-tight for something a little looser. Yesterday, the five-time Grammy winner was seen in New York City in relaxed-fit, super-distressed jeans and an oversized leather jacket. Underneath, she wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "New York," but while most of her outfit was gray and black, she added an unexpected accessory that gave the 'fit a dose of feminine edge. Being Xtina, the bubblegum pink bag she carried was covered in silver spikes. Once a badass, always a badass.

Aguilera had her signature blonde hair down in long waves, and she added a pair of wraparound sunglasses to the outfit as well as pointy-toed pumps that peeked out from under her wide-leg pants. Her beauty look included a browny-pink lip color and she added a choker necklace to finish off the hard-yet-soft outfit.

Aguilera is in the Big Apple ahead of her performance this weekend at Pride Island. This year, the event will take place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park after a stint on Governor’s Island last year. Aguilera made headlines for her 2022 Pride performance in Los Angeles when she wore an outfit with a rhinestone-encrusted penis.

“I couldn’t be more excited to headline NYC Pride’s iconic Pride Island,” Aguilera said in a statement announcing this year's show. “I’m always ready to celebrate the strength and resilience of all the individual members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies by dedicating this performance to our combined power when we act and work in solidarity.”

Earlier this year, GLAAD recognized Aguilera as its 2023 advocate for change, saying that “through [her] work, [she] has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world.” During her acceptance speech, Aguilera called on everyone “to raise our voices if we want to live in a world that is free of discrimination, hate, and violence.”

