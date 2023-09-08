Christina Aguilera's Optical Illusion Naked Dress Was a Literal Work of Art

Free the nipple and put it in the Louvre.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 12:53PM
Christina Aguilera New York Fashion Week 2023 Optical Illusion Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

You most likely know Christina Aguilera for her powerhouse voice, impeccable runs and riffs, or perhaps even her iconic fashion sense that literally shaped the style of the early 2000s. Whatever you associate her with, she is an artist (pronounced ar-teest) first and foremost. Which is why she shut down New York Fashion Week before it even began in a dress that looked like it belonged inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art rather than on the streets.

On Thursday, the singer kicked off fashion's equivalent of the Super Bowl in a colorful, optical illusion maxidress from Feben. The long-sleeved, body-con dress featured an abstract print that was reminiscent of a woman's body with depictions of waves and a seashells outlining the top of the dress. The midsection featured lime green and yellow color ways before flowing into an A-line, slitted skirt with other images printed along the bottom. She styled the intricate frock with a dark gold clutch and matching metallic pointed-toe stiletto boots from Steve Madden.

Christina Aguilera New York Fashion Week 2023 Optical Illusion Dress

Getty Images

Xtina accessorized with gold reflective sunnies and matching chandelier earrings, and styled her famous platinum blonde hair in gentle waves and a middle part. For her glam, she paired her flawless complexion and feathery lashes with an orange-beige lip.

At one point she was seen posing for photos with fans and later, she was also joined by her fiancé Matthew Rutler. She also made an appearance at the Vogue Smart Tox kickoff party which celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year: fashion month. The party's star-studded invite list included A-listers like Tommy Dorfman, Lukas Gage, and Chris Appleton, and more.

Related Articles
Julia Fox NYFW Illusion Dress
Julia Fox Paired the Most Chaotic Micro-Minidress With an Even More Chaotic Hairstyle
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massively Oversized Coat With No Pants to Coach's Runway Show
Blake Lively Wearing Button-Up and Shorts and Ryan Reynolds in Pink Button-Up and Khakis New York City Walk
Blake Lively's Latest Day-Date Look Proved That It's Still Jean Shorts Season
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Has the Hairstyle of the Summer, According to TikTok
Gigi Hadid in Yellow Dress and Black Heels at Victoria Secret Event
Gigi Hadid Named Neon Yellow the Unofficial Color of Fall 2023
adriana lima victoria's secret new york fashion week
Adriana Lima Says She Still Feels “Celebrated” By Victoria’s Secret After Having 5 Kids
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Lingerie Was the Star of Her Outfit at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Gigi Hadid for Jacquemus Sequin Puff Dress and Water Hose
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Giant Egg in Her Latest Fashion Campaign
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown