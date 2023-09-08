Christina Aguilera's Optical Illusion Naked Dress Was a Literal Work of Art

You most likely know Christina Aguilera for her powerhouse voice, impeccable runs and riffs, or perhaps even her iconic fashion sense that literally shaped the style of the early 2000s. Whatever you associate her with, she is an artist (pronounced ar-teest) first and foremost. Which is why she shut down New York Fashion Week before it even began in a dress that looked like it belonged inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art rather than on the streets.

On Thursday, the singer kicked off fashion's equivalent of the Super Bowl in a colorful, optical illusion maxidress from Feben. The long-sleeved, body-con dress featured an abstract print that was reminiscent of a woman's body with depictions of waves and a seashells outlining the top of the dress. The midsection featured lime green and yellow color ways before flowing into an A-line, slitted skirt with other images printed along the bottom. She styled the intricate frock with a dark gold clutch and matching metallic pointed-toe stiletto boots from Steve Madden.

Getty Images

Xtina accessorized with gold reflective sunnies and matching chandelier earrings, and styled her famous platinum blonde hair in gentle waves and a middle part. For her glam, she paired her flawless complexion and feathery lashes with an orange-beige lip.

At one point she was seen posing for photos with fans and later, she was also joined by her fiancé Matthew Rutler. She also made an appearance at the Vogue Smart Tox kickoff party which celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year: fashion month. The party's star-studded invite list included A-listers like Tommy Dorfman, Lukas Gage, and Chris Appleton, and more.