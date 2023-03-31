Christina Aguilera Wore the Most Extravagant Pair of Opera Gloves Ever to Exist to the GLAAD Awards

Opera gloves are inherently an over-the-top accessory. But leave it to Christina Aguilera to take fashion's most dramatic add-on and make it even more extravagant than originally intended.



On Thursday, Xtina attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. And such a formal occasion called for an extra fancy look, which Aguilera more than delivered. Wearing a black strapless gown completely covered in sequins, featuring a plunging neckline and a long train, the singer brought her outfit to the next level by accessorizing with a pair of matching opera gloves that traveled up to the tippy top of her arms and flared out at the biceps. Dialing up the drama even more, Christina wore diamonds upon diamonds, teaming together several sparkly necklaces and teardrop earrings.

Getty

The bling didn't stop there, however. On her eyes, Xtina traced over her winged liner with a strip of black rhinestones, before finishing off her beauty look with raspberry lips, long lashes, and her waist-length platinum blonde hair worn straight with a middle part and a twist on one side.

At the ceremony, Aguilera was presented with the Advocate for Change Award, and during her speech she jokingly thanked her queer fans for teaching her "to give a good blow job."



“I grew up in this community, so much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you and the shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom. Side by side we’ve learned and taught each other everything about life, from business to relationships, to music, family, and of course, how to give a good blowjob,” she said, adding: "I'm just saying, we know how to get dirrty."