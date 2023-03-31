Christina Aguilera Wore the Most Extravagant Pair of Opera Gloves Ever to Exist to the GLAAD Awards

The bigger, the better.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 31, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Christina Aguilera
Photo:

Getty

Opera gloves are inherently an over-the-top accessory. But leave it to Christina Aguilera to take fashion's most dramatic add-on and make it even more extravagant than originally intended. 

On Thursday, Xtina attended the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. And such a formal occasion called for an extra fancy look, which Aguilera more than delivered. Wearing a black strapless gown completely covered in sequins, featuring a plunging neckline and a long train, the singer brought her outfit to the next level by accessorizing with a pair of matching opera gloves that traveled up to the tippy top of her arms and flared out at the biceps. Dialing up the drama even more, Christina wore diamonds upon diamonds, teaming together several sparkly necklaces and teardrop earrings. 

Christina Aguilera

Getty

The bling didn't stop there, however. On her eyes, Xtina traced over her winged liner with a strip of black rhinestones, before finishing off her beauty look with raspberry lips, long lashes, and her waist-length platinum blonde hair worn straight with a middle part and a twist on one side.

At the ceremony, Aguilera was presented with the Advocate for Change Award, and during her speech she jokingly thanked her queer fans for teaching her "to give a good blow job." 

“I grew up in this community, so much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you and the shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom. Side by side we’ve learned and taught each other everything about life, from business to relationships, to music, family, and of course, how to give a good blowjob,” she said, adding: "I'm just saying, we know how to get dirrty."

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Revived the Y2K Trend She Made Famous at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards
Cardi B
Cardi B Debuted a Mullet While Wearing a Patchwork Leather and See-Through Lace Gown
beyonce at the grammys
Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone
MasterClass Review
I Tried MasterClass for 6 Months and Now I'm Calling It the Best Gift Idea
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Lady Gaga with pinned up curls, a fresh face, and white liner
Lady Gaga's Beauty Evolution, From Aspiring Singer to Cultural Icon
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Paired the Highest Slit Skirt With Fishnet Tights and Lace Boots
Kendall Jenner in a black velvet blazer and white tee
Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits Throughout the Years
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Beauty Evolution From the '60s to Today
Embellished Jacket, 1991
Sarah Jessica Parker's 60 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Best Makeup Brushes
The 19 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023
Best stud earrings
The 16 Best Stud Earrings of 2023 When You’re Tired of Hoops
Best Strapless Bras for Small Busts of 2023
The 7 Best Strapless Bras for Small Busts of 2023
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren's Beauty Evolution From 1969 to Now