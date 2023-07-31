Christina Aguilera's Micro-Miniskirt Looks Like a Blingy Birkin Bag

Christina Aguilera's Birkin isn't like anyone else's. While the Hermès bag in question regularly swings from the arms of celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, Aguilera's latest Instagram post transformed the bag's signatures into a cheeky, ultra-camp miniskirt that proved she's getting her bag in every way. Aguilera's sparkly pink skirt had all the trappings of a traditional Birkin — from its hardware to its not-so-practical short handles — only blinged out and transformed into a piece of wearable art. Aguilera paired the skirt with a simple black T-shirt, big black sunglasses, and a graphic manicure that had black and pink details to match her 'fit.

Instagram/Xtina

The piece in question is from Namilia and A-Morir, the latter of which is a brand that's worked with Xtina in the past. In fact, the label created some of her most memorable looks, ever, including a heatmap-patterned crystal catsuit that she wore to perform at NYC's Pride this year and a super-sexy football-jersey-inspired thong bodysuit that she wore during a pre-Super Bowl performance. When Namilia posted the piece on its Instagram feed earlier this year as part of the Berlin Fashion Week's Spring Summer 2024 collections, the caption included, "In loving memory of my sugar daddy."

The pink mini was just one Birkin-inspired piece from the show. Other dresses remixed the classic handbag into tiny bikini tops, strapless dresses, and more.

Stefan Knauer/Getty Images for NEWEST at Namilia

Stefan Knauer/Getty Images for NEWEST at Namilia

Just last week, Xtina shared some never-before-seen images from Selena Gomez's birthday celebrations. Aguilera's attendance sparked rumors that she was collaborating with Gomez and fellow songstress Karol G, who was also celebrating. A fan tweeted "collab is coming???" after the photos spread online, to which Xtina simply replied with three eye-popping emojis.

While fans can dream up just about anything with these three women, a huge swathe of them are hoping for a Latina “Lady Marmalade.” “THE COLLAB OF THE YEAR IS COMING,” a fan suggested on Twitter, which elicited responses like, “Selena gomez x karol g x christina aguilera = lady marmalade latina" and "we want a reggaeton right nowwwww with selena & karol g! please xtina."

