Christina Aguilera Paired Her Black Work Pants With a Latex Bustier

And can we have a little commotion for her psychedelic-print coat?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on October 3, 2022 @ 02:11PM
Christina Aguilera knows how to party. After she was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, she celebrated with Fun Wine, the brand of vino where she acts as chief culture officer, and shared the photos on Instagram, showcasing her signature blonde hair done up in a high, tight ponytail of braids and a combination of work and play via a pair of black dress pants and a shiny latex bustier.

The iconic singer is no stranger to corsetry. She wore a lacy version to the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony and it's been a go-to piece for her as she promoted her new Spanish-language music this year (the project culminated with the awards show and the release of "La Luz" last week). This time, she wore her high-shine corset with a pair of office-ready black pants and a shimmering red-and-black coat with a swirling psychedelic print. She finished the look with stone-embellished hoops, a pair of red-tinted sunglasses, and in a few shots, graphic eyeliner.

"A ✨FUN✨night in Miami @funwineofficial @billboardlatin," she captioned the gallery.

Aguilera told fans that with her new music, she hoped to offer songs that would help them through the chaos of life. She went on to say that her own childhood wasn't easy, so she wanted to give listeners a chance to escape and reflect. With the music being in Spanish, Aguilera reached a whole new audience in addition to her loyal fans. 

“I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who may struggle to have a voice themselves. From there, I discovered that the messages, lessons and stories from my songs are one of the greatest gifts I could offer.”

