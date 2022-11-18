Christina Aguilera Revived the Y2K Trend She Made Famous at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

Back in the late '90s and early aughts, Christina Aguilera (along with the Olsen twins, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears) ushered in a new way to style your hair. Wrapping a bandana or silk scarf around the top of the head and tying it neatly underneath their hair, Aguilera and Co sparked a craze, that, apparently, is making a major comeback — according to the pop princess herself.



On Thursday night, Aguilera attended the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards and had not one but three stellar style moments at the event. There was the regal purple gown with a statement ruffled collar she wore on the red carpet and a black version of the same dress with sheer detailing that she sported while accepting an award on stage, but it was her performance look that brought back the Y2K nostalgia.

Getty

Getty

Wearing a black bustier catsuit bedazzled in rhinestones for a duet of "Cuando Me Dé la Gana" with Christian Nodal, Xtina paired the one-piece with matching blinged-out booties, diamond jewelry, and an updated take on the popular early '00s headscarf. Rather than a silky printed fabric, Christina opted for black latex to match her skintight bodysuit. Her glam was also a nod to the decade, teaming her platinum blonde waves with dark lip liner and smoky eye makeup.

At the award show, Christina won the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Aguilera, making it her 7th Grammy of all time, and first for this decade (she now has a Grammy for four different decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s). “I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since Mi Reflejo,” Aguilera said during her acceptance speech. “It was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me, and it’s so amazing to come back to this home.”