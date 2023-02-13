Christina Aguilera's Idea of Sporty Attire Is a Corseted Jersey Bodysuit

Christina Aguilera is a professional at making statements with her fashion choices — whether she's sporting fiery red hair to channel her Latin roots or showing her LGBTQA+ allyship in a rainbow wardrobe at L.A. Pride. So, when being tasked with Xtina-fying a Super Bowl LVII performance look, we had no doubt that the singer would deliver.

Rihanna wasn't the only music icon who took the stage this weekend. Aguilera also performed during the Commissioner’s Party to kick off the festivities. For the evening, Aguilera yassified a sports jersey with a plunging, corseted bodysuit complete with studded shoulder pads and the number 80 emblazoned on the midsection and sleeves. She paired the high-cut onesie with a long-sleeve leather jumpsuit and bedazzled fingerless gloves and finished off the look with diamond hoop earrings, skinny rectangular sunglasses, and over-the-knee boots.

She shared the look in an Instagram gallery of photos, in which she also held a metallic silver helmet that was lined with Kansas City Chiefs colors on one half and Philadelphia Eagles on the other. In another sexy post, Aguilera posed topless wearing nothing but the helmet.

She also documented the performance with a video montage posted on her socials, aptly captioned, "Kicked Off 🏈 Super Bowl weekend at The Commissioner’s Party, thanks for having me @nfl."

During the actual game on Sunday, Aguilera showed her support for the true winner: RiRi (who slayed the performance of a lifetime while also announcing she is pregnant again!). Aguilera shared an Instagram roundup detailing her football OOTD, consisting of a Rihanna graphic tee tucked into baggy jeans-and-cargo-hybrid pants and a long brown leather trench coat. Her platinum blonde hair was worn in a high, crimped ponytail, and she accessorized with a pink rhinestone football handbag, massive hoops, and sporty sunglasses. "Team Ri✨," she captioned the gallery.