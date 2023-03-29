Ring the Alarm — Christina Aguilera Co-Founded a Lube Brand

You know, to help with rubbing the right way.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 01:35PM
Christina augilera vanity fair oscars after party
Photo:

getty images

In a twist of events that we definitely did have on our 2023 bingo card, Christina Aguilera just announced the arrival of her own lube brand, Playground. As one of the great sex icons of our generation (Hi, Xtina!), the pop diva is now taking her talents out of the spotlight to serve as the sexual wellness brand’s co-founder and chief brand advisor — a career move she told People was a “very natural progression for me personally.”

“[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different,” Aguilera said of Playground’s launch. “I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older.”

She continued, “And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth.”

But don’t think that being single means you have to sit out on the fun. Aguilera explains that the new line of lube — which comes in four unique flavors: Love Sesh, After Hours, Mini Escape, and Date Night — is great for everyone, no matter your relationship status. 

“Even if you don't have a partner, you can have your own date night with yourself, so I kind of love that about it,” she said. “We travel. We don't always have access to other people. Get to know yourself early so that you can lead a more pleasurable life.”

Christina aguilera 2022 latin grammys

getty images

She finished by stressing the importance of vaginal care’s inclusion in any self-care routine: “It's very interesting because when you break it down, we don't think twice about going into a store and buying something for our face, moisturizer, a product for our hair. But we don't really give the time and attention that is valid for our vaginas when they need extra love and care, too."

Related Articles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri “Had a Good Laugh” When They Watched 'Dawson's Creek'
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Selena Gomez
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Showrunner Confirmed That Alex Russo Was Bisexual
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs
Rachel McAdams Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams Is Open to Joining the ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical
Ariana Grande Michelle Yeoh Birthday Party
Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance With Her New Blonde Hair for Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Party
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Didn't Actually Say Emily Ratajkowski Was His "Celebrity Crush" in an Unearthed Throwback Video
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez
Jane Fonda Said Jennifer Lopez “Never Apologized” for Cutting Her Eyebrow in ‘Monster-In-Law’ Slap Scene
Christina Applegate SAGS 2023
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at a Newscaster Who Called a Wheelchair Model “Ridiculous”