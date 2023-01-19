Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie

Cargos the Xtina way.

By
Averi Baudler
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 12:53PM
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera may not always follow trends (mostly because she’s usually too busy setting them), but when she does, she never fails to add a very Xtina twist. Her latest example? An outfit fit for a glam evening stroll that coupled trendy cargos with the edgiest top.

On Wednesday, the singer detailed the expertly-crafted outfit with a trio of photos on Instagram captioned only with a crescent moon emoji. In the snaps, Aguilera hit the streets in a pair of fitted army green cargo pants (that featured pockets on the front of the pants instead of the sides) paired with a black latex Ambush hoodie layered over a black bodysuit. Not only did the star add a bit of her signature style flair by knotting the hoodie’s hem to create a cropped look, but she accessorized with the biggest gold drop earrings and sporty black shades for a very Y2K feel.

White square-toed heels with clear straps and a black handbag completed Aguilera’s ensemble, and she wore her blonde hair in a slicked-back bun, save for two waist-skimming braided strands on either side of her face. The star’s glam consisted of a glowy complexion with a bronzy contour, and she finished the look with a nude lip.

Christina’s post came just a day after Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was actually slated to perform alongside Madonna and Britney Spears during their iconic 2003 MTV VMAs performance instead of Aguilera. When talking to E!, Lopez said a filming conflict caused her to back out from the awards show last minute. 

“I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, [Madonna] and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film, so we couldn’t do it,” Lopez said. “They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it.”

