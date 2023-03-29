Christie Brinkley Uses This $12 Product to Conceal Gray Strands Between Hair Appointments

Celebrities like Jane Fonda and Andie MacDowell have recently reopened the conversation about going gray. They are among a wave of people letting their natural hair shine through instead of covering it up with dye. But au natural is not for everyone — and it actually requires more work than you may think. Christie Brinkley, like Marisa Tomei, is among the group of people who prefer hair dye to silver locks, according to an Instagram video she shared last week.

“Maybe someday” Brinkley will go gray, she says in the video, but for now, she is sticking with her blonde tresses courtesy of her colorist Rita Hazan. In between appointments with Hazan, when her grays start to show, the supermodel revealed that she “literally lives” on Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, which is just $12 on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Brinkley uses the shades Blonde and Dark Blonde — but choose whatever hue works best for your hair color. Besides those two shades, there’s Light Brown, Dark Brown/Black, and Red — theoretically something for everyone.

In addition to approval from the 69-year-old, Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer has more than 1,200 five-star ratings and hundreds of rave reviews on Amazon. There are a lot of pluses, according to the shoppers. Many mention that the colors are a seamless undetectable match, “cover thinning hair,” and even “provide body to hair after shampooing.” Shoppers recommend applying this by spraying to roots and target areas in short bursts and it should last in your hair until your next wash day.

Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer is another affordable beauty product suggestion from Christie Brinkley who previously recommended the iconic Beautyblender sponge to her followers over the age of 50, so it’s no secret she knows a thing or two about beauty.

Head to Amazon to find your shade of this $12 Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray.