Christian Siriano's Fall 2023 Collection Was Inspired By a Niche Audrey Hepburn TV Show

It's a deep cut from the '90s.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor.
Published on February 14, 2023 @ 02:09PM
Christian Siriano Fall 2023
Photo:

IMAXtree

When people think of Audrey Hepburn's style, they might envision her as one of her iconic characters, like Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's or Princess Anne from Roman Holiday. But for his Fall 2023 collection, Christian Siriano went an entirely different route, channeling the actress herself.

"We're calling this Audrey Hepburn's Rose Garden at 2:00 a.m.," he tells InStyle. "So, it's a little more glamorous. A little sexier. A little like, well, what was Audrey going to wear out in the garden at two in the morning?"

Christian Siriano Fall 2023

IMAXtree

The idea, he says, was inspired by the actress's '90s TV show, Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn. In it, she did just what the title suggests — toured different gardens — and when Siriano discovered the clips, he was instantly intrigued.

"It's so kooky and weird, and I was just watching it on YouTube and I was like, wow, this is kind of cool that she even did it later on in her life," he says. "I just thought that was really interesting."

Siriano then interpreted the unique, flower-focused vibe in many different ways.

"I didn't want it to be literally rose prints on everything, but things have an Audrey and a flower motif idea. So, that was the plan. That was the goal. We have some floral prints, but also things that feel like a spiraling orchid, things that feel like a burst of a bulb of a flower. But there's still a darkness and coolness to it."

Christian Siriano Fall 2023

IMAXtree

With his previous collection channeling Elizabeth Taylor and this one featuring a hint of Hepburn, Siriano is clearly inspired by women of the past.

"It's hard to find a muse now; everyone's all over the place," the designer explains. "I think going to classic icons is very helpful to jumpstart and then you modernize it. Everybody has a little Audrey in them."

Christian Siriano Fall 2023

IMAXtree

And as for who Siriano envisions wearing these looks?

"Everyone. There really is something for everybody, I will say. We have really beautiful, tailored suiting, to the most fantasy evening gown you can get, to the little basic black dress that's not so basic anymore. We have something for really everyone," he says. "And we have such a diverse customer, we really do. So it's kind of like, how do you give them something? We try to do that."

