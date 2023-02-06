How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl

Even though this year's Super Bowl isn't until this weekend, some brands have already been releasing their ads before the big game. And for fans of fashion, nostalgia, and saving money, Alicia Silverstone teamed up with e-commerce plugin Rakuten to recreate one of her most memorable looks of all time: the iconic yellow plaid outfit from Clueless. Silverstone teamed up with designer Christian Siriano, who will even include a few remixed Clueless sets in his presentation at New York Fashion Week.

“I’m such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten’s ad was a dream come true," Siriano said in a statement. "I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for ‘The Not-So-Clueless Edit’, and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams."

Courtesy

Courtesy

According to The New York Times, there have been a few minor changes, though the essense of the outfit is still present and accounted for: "Updating the plaid suit for the Super Bowl commercial took a careful eye. Mr. Siriano modernized it with a different plaid pattern, a cropped jacket, no cardigan, black shoes, and a more adult version of a pleated miniskirt."

In addition to creating a 2023 Clueless outfit, Siriano also curated a shoppable ‘Not-So-Clueless' Edit that's available on Rakuten. The collection includes garments and accessories inspired by the beloved movie and includes items with varying price points, from a Thom Browne bag and Valentino platforms to a pearl-embellished choker and gold hoops that pull from everyone's favorite Clueless characters.

Rakuten's 30-second ad with Silverstone will air during this weekend's Super Bowl.

