How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl

Don't worry, it's still the yellow set you know and love.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 @ 01:09PM
Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten
Photo:

Courtesy

Even though this year's Super Bowl isn't until this weekend, some brands have already been releasing their ads before the big game. And for fans of fashion, nostalgia, and saving money, Alicia Silverstone teamed up with e-commerce plugin Rakuten to recreate one of her most memorable looks of all time: the iconic yellow plaid outfit from Clueless. Silverstone teamed up with designer Christian Siriano, who will even include a few remixed Clueless sets in his presentation at New York Fashion Week.

“I’m such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten’s ad was a dream come true," Siriano said in a statement. "I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for ‘The Not-So-Clueless Edit’, and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams."

Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten

Courtesy
Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten

Courtesy

According to The New York Times, there have been a few minor changes, though the essense of the outfit is still present and accounted for: "Updating the plaid suit for the Super Bowl commercial took a careful eye. Mr. Siriano modernized it with a different plaid pattern, a cropped jacket, no cardigan, black shoes, and a more adult version of a pleated miniskirt."

In addition to creating a 2023 Clueless outfit, Siriano also curated a shoppable ‘Not-So-Clueless' Edit that's available on Rakuten. The collection includes garments and accessories inspired by the beloved movie and includes items with varying price points, from a Thom Browne bag and Valentino platforms to a pearl-embellished choker and gold hoops that pull from everyone's favorite Clueless characters. 

Rakuten's 30-second ad with Silverstone will air during this weekend's Super Bowl.

Related Articles
Shania Twain Grammys after party
Shania Twain’s All-Leather Jumpsuit is Giving Elvis Presley
Jill Biden 2023 Grammys
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore a High Fashion Take on the Peplum With a Red-Veiled Cowboy Hat
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier
Olivia Rodrigo 2023 Grammys Black Naked Dress
Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Goth Take on the Naked Dress to the 2023 Grammys
Bridal 2023 Grammys Dresses
Goth Bride Was the Unofficial Dress Code for the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Swarovski Jumpsuit
Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys
beyonce at the grammys
Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone
Shania Twain 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Spotted Suit
Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl
camila cabello grammys 2023
Camila Cabello's Beaded Grammys Bra Took Over 40 Hours to Handmake
Beyonce
Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves
Cardi B
Cardi B Debuted a Mullet While Wearing a Patchwork Leather and See-Through Lace Gown
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Jacket She's Had Since 2011
Kylie Jenner in Jacquemus
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Jacquemus Look, Including a Peekaboo Thong and Acid-Yellow Faux-Fur Bag