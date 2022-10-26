Christian Serratos's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years

To many, Christian Serratos is known as Rosita Espinosa from AMC's hit series, The Walking Dead. The character is a feisty survivor, and especially skilled when it comes to using firearms and knives. But off-screen, Serratos a lot more refined. (And yes, we know there's not too much else to think about when you're trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, but we know a beauty girl when we see one.)

As many celebrities do, Serratos has dabbled between her natural dark hair and a platinum blonde in the past — and she loves a side part. So it goes without saying that her hair always makes a statement, whether it's up or down. But her beauty know-how goes beyond the crown of her head. Whether she's donning graphic liner, putting her hair into vintage-inspired curls, or doing something completely out of the ordinary, the American actress knows how to look good.

So of course, we decided to round up her best beauty looks over the years. Follow along, ahead.