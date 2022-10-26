Celebrity Transformations Christian Serratos's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years She's the queen of the side part. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 @ 12:52PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ InStyle To many, Christian Serratos is known as Rosita Espinosa from AMC's hit series, The Walking Dead. The character is a feisty survivor, and especially skilled when it comes to using firearms and knives. But off-screen, Serratos a lot more refined. (And yes, we know there's not too much else to think about when you're trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, but we know a beauty girl when we see one.) As many celebrities do, Serratos has dabbled between her natural dark hair and a platinum blonde in the past — and she loves a side part. So it goes without saying that her hair always makes a statement, whether it's up or down. But her beauty know-how goes beyond the crown of her head. Whether she's donning graphic liner, putting her hair into vintage-inspired curls, or doing something completely out of the ordinary, the American actress knows how to look good. So of course, we decided to round up her best beauty looks over the years. Follow along, ahead. Selena The Series: How Christian Serratos Transformed into Selena Quintanilla-Perez 01 of 12 Laid-Back Glam tephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images For the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Serratos let her hair down into laid-back waves, paired with a warm, red lip. 02 of 12 Curly Bangs Instagram @christianserratos Her curly bangs made a cute appearance on her Instagram page, when she shared this look she wore to Dior's 2021 holiday party in Los Angeles. 03 of 12 Graphic Liner Instagram @christianserratos We love the floating eyeliner look Serratos wore for a glam event in 2021. The star shared this picture to her Instagram, and we love the combo of her high ponytail, blue eyeshadow, and that graphic pop. 04 of 12 Slicked Back Ponytail mma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp No stranger to a sleek updo, Serratos slicked her hair back to the Gods to attend the 2020 American Music Awards. What's more, she leaned into the trendy wet look, too. 05 of 12 Purple Eyeshadow DONNI. bralette; Kenneth Jay Lane earrings. Photo by Nolwen Cifuentes. For a 2020 interview and photoshoot with InStyle, Serratos donned a splash of purple eyeshadow across the lids and paired it with a gloss and slicked back hair. 06 of 12 Wavy Edges Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage For a special screening of season 10 of The Walking Dead in 2019, Serratos pulled her hair into a tight, high ponytail with a vintage element. The star of the look, of course, are the wavy edges she created with the front pieces of her hair. The hairstyle alone is worth a standing ovation, but the striking red lip deserves a round of applause, too. 07 of 12 Baby Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage In line with her ongoing love for retro-inspired glam, Serratos donned sleek baby bangs for the 2018 premiere of The Walking Dead season 9. We love how she pulled the rest of her hair back into a ponytail to really make her fringe pop. 08 of 12 Sky-High Volume Barry King/FilmMagic 2015 came years after the Bump-It craze, but if someone knows how to make the look glamorous and elegant, it's Serratos. Her sky-high volume was paired with a tidy side part and pink lipstick for the 26th Annual PGA Awards in Los Angeles back in 2015. 09 of 12 Retro Hairstyle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images A deep side part paired with XXL curls and rosy cheeks was Serratos's choice for the season 5 premier of The Walking Dead in 2014. 10 of 12 Deep Side Part Jason Kempin/Getty Images We love this extremely deep side part chingon Serratos wore to the 2013 screening of "The Kings of Summer" in Hollywood. 11 of 12 Blonde Updo David Livingston/Getty Images In 2012, Serratos attended the Maxim and Rock the Vote celebration of the launch of Assassin's Creed III with blonde hair that's styled into a half up-half down look. 12 of 12 Blonde Bombshell Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Also in 2012, Serratos styled her hair in wide, structured waves for the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, in which she played Bella's friend, Angela.