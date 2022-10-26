Christian Serratos's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years

She's the queen of the side part.

Christian Serratos Best Beauty Moments Over the Years
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

To many, Christian Serratos is known as Rosita Espinosa from AMC's hit series, The Walking Dead. The character is a feisty survivor, and especially skilled when it comes to using firearms and knives. But off-screen, Serratos a lot more refined. (And yes, we know there's not too much else to think about when you're trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, but we know a beauty girl when we see one.)

As many celebrities do, Serratos has dabbled between her natural dark hair and a platinum blonde in the past — and she loves a side part. So it goes without saying that her hair always makes a statement, whether it's up or down. But her beauty know-how goes beyond the crown of her head. Whether she's donning graphic liner, putting her hair into vintage-inspired curls, or doing something completely out of the ordinary, the American actress knows how to look good.

So of course, we decided to round up her best beauty looks over the years. Follow along, ahead.

01 of 12

Laid-Back Glam

christian serratos best beauty looks

tephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Serratos let her hair down into laid-back waves, paired with a warm, red lip.

02 of 12

Curly Bangs

Christian Serratos Best Beauty Moments Over the Years

Instagram @christianserratos

Her curly bangs made a cute appearance on her Instagram page, when she shared this look she wore to Dior's 2021 holiday party in Los Angeles.

03 of 12

Graphic Liner

Christian Serratos Best Beauty Moments Over the Years

Instagram @christianserratos

We love the floating eyeliner look Serratos wore for a glam event in 2021. The star shared this picture to her Instagram, and we love the combo of her high ponytail, blue eyeshadow, and that graphic pop.

04 of 12

Slicked Back Ponytail

christian serratos best beauty looks

mma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

No stranger to a sleek updo, Serratos slicked her hair back to the Gods to attend the 2020 American Music Awards. What's more, she leaned into the trendy wet look, too.

05 of 12

Purple Eyeshadow

Christian Serratos
DONNI. bralette; Kenneth Jay Lane earrings. Photo by Nolwen Cifuentes.

For a 2020 interview and photoshoot with InStyle, Serratos donned a splash of purple eyeshadow across the lids and paired it with a gloss and slicked back hair.

06 of 12

Wavy Edges

Christian Serratos best beauty looks

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

For a special screening of season 10 of The Walking Dead in 2019, Serratos pulled her hair into a tight, high ponytail with a vintage element. The star of the look, of course, are the wavy edges she created with the front pieces of her hair. The hairstyle alone is worth a standing ovation, but the striking red lip deserves a round of applause, too.

07 of 12

Baby Bangs

christian serratos best beauty looks

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In line with her ongoing love for retro-inspired glam, Serratos donned sleek baby bangs for the 2018 premiere of The Walking Dead season 9. We love how she pulled the rest of her hair back into a ponytail to really make her fringe pop.

08 of 12

Sky-High Volume

christian serratos best beauty looks

Barry King/FilmMagic

2015 came years after the Bump-It craze, but if someone knows how to make the look glamorous and elegant, it's Serratos. Her sky-high volume was paired with a tidy side part and pink lipstick for the 26th Annual PGA Awards in Los Angeles back in 2015.

09 of 12

Retro Hairstyle

christian serratos best beauty looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A deep side part paired with XXL curls and rosy cheeks was Serratos's choice for the season 5 premier of The Walking Dead in 2014.

10 of 12

Deep Side Part

christian serratos best beauty looks

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

We love this extremely deep side part chingon Serratos wore to the 2013 screening of "The Kings of Summer" in Hollywood.

11 of 12

Blonde Updo

christian serratos best beauty looks

David Livingston/Getty Images

In 2012, Serratos attended the Maxim and Rock the Vote celebration of the launch of Assassin's Creed III with blonde hair that's styled into a half up-half down look.

12 of 12

Blonde Bombshell

christian serratos best beauty looks

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Also in 2012, Serratos styled her hair in wide, structured waves for the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, in which she played Bella's friend, Angela.

