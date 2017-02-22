Christian Louboutin Just Made Your New Favorite Going Out Shoes—and Glenn Close Helped!

Footwear legend and charming Frenchman Christian Louboutin has another hit on his hands! The design? A dazzling black D’Orsay pump with a crushed velvet finish and crystal-covered heels. The inspiration? Norma Desmond, the former silent film star at the center of Sunset Boulevard’s storyline.

Angela Pham/BFA.com

“Her style is definitely from another time,” said Glenn Close—who you can currently catch playing the iconic character on Broadway—while fêting (and wearing!) the special edition heels last night. “If these were inspired by me, they certainly wouldn’t be so high. Maybe a wedge!”

Monsieur Louboutin had a different idea. “I’d do a gold shoe!” It sounds to us like just the thing to wear with the decadent Norma costumes dotting the party, which, did we mention, was at the designer’s very glamorous Madison Avenue boutique? Basically every women in the room who wasn’t take a selfie with the guests of honor was taking full advantage of the evening’s charitable shopping tie-in: all purchases benefit Bring Change 2 Mind, a not-for-profit organization for mental health awareness.

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Before we could start browsing ourselves, however, we just had to know Close's thoughts on the Kate McKinnon’s Fatal Attraction-inspired SNL skit. “Brilliant, and a such a great fit!” Funny, we were going to use the same words to describe her shoes.