Chrissy Tiegen's Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit Included a Major Underboob-Baring Cutout

And a slice at the midriff for good measure.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 @ 12:27PM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:

Getty

Whoever said one-piece swimsuits can't be sexy was seriously wrong. Just look at Selena Gomez, Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek, and now, Chrissy Teigen, who is the latest celebrity to ditch her bikini in favor of a sleek swimsuit. 

On Friday, Teigen shared a new swimwear-clad photo from her family vacation in Mexico, wearing a strapless black one-piece bathing suit with two distinct skin-revealing sections, adorned with gold hardware. The first cutout was just below her chest, and created an underboob-baring effect, while the second opening landed right in the middle of her ribcage. Chrissy flashed two peace signs while wading in the ocean's waves, and scraped her brunette hair back into a messy top knot hairstyle. 

"never had a waist, what a waste, right click SpongeBob, copy paste (drake caption)," she wrote alongside the snapshot, poking fun at her lack of curves, which body-shaming trolls have criticized her for in the past.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Earlier, Chrissy also shared another batch of envy-inducing holiday pics on Instagram, which included cute photos of all four of her and husband John Legend's kids — Luna, Miles, Wren, and Este — as well as a second swimwear look. Wearing high-waisted black-and-white striped bikini bottoms and a white bandeau-style top, Chrissy accessorized with white Birkenstock sandals, aviator sunglasses, and an oversized white linen button-down shirt as a coverup. A neon pink manicure and a delicate hand-chain bracelet provided the final finishing touches.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum and Selena Gomez Have Proven Just How Flattering This Surprising Swimsuit Color Is
Heidi Klum and Selena Gomez Have Proven Just How Flattering This Unexpected Swimsuit Color Is
Zendaya Bulgari
Zendaya Looks Like a Goddess in a Sheer, "Wet Look" Gown With a Midriff Cutout
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Backless Birthday LBD Featured So Many Spine-Baring Cutouts
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz’s Pre-Fall Look Included These Genius $50 Sandals
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Bikini
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Florence Pugh Festival Look
Florence Pugh’s Take On Festival Style Included Totally Sheer Pantsuits and a Bleached Buzzcut
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White One-Shoulder Dress Holding Up Peace Signs Hollywood For Science Gala 2019
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium
Italy Swimwear Picks
I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Heidi Klum floral swimsuit
Heidi Klum’s Floral One-Piece Swimsuit Had the Most Gigantic Underboob-Baring Cutout, Maybe Ever
Eva Longoria Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria Spent Sunday Funday in an Itty-Bitty Cutout Bikini With a Trucker Hat