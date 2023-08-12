Chrissy Tiegen's Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit Included a Major Underboob-Baring Cutout

Whoever said one-piece swimsuits can't be sexy was seriously wrong. Just look at Selena Gomez, Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek, and now, Chrissy Teigen, who is the latest celebrity to ditch her bikini in favor of a sleek swimsuit.



On Friday, Teigen shared a new swimwear-clad photo from her family vacation in Mexico, wearing a strapless black one-piece bathing suit with two distinct skin-revealing sections, adorned with gold hardware. The first cutout was just below her chest, and created an underboob-baring effect, while the second opening landed right in the middle of her ribcage. Chrissy flashed two peace signs while wading in the ocean's waves, and scraped her brunette hair back into a messy top knot hairstyle.



"never had a waist, what a waste, right click SpongeBob, copy paste (drake caption)," she wrote alongside the snapshot, poking fun at her lack of curves, which body-shaming trolls have criticized her for in the past.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Earlier, Chrissy also shared another batch of envy-inducing holiday pics on Instagram, which included cute photos of all four of her and husband John Legend's kids — Luna, Miles, Wren, and Este — as well as a second swimwear look. Wearing high-waisted black-and-white striped bikini bottoms and a white bandeau-style top, Chrissy accessorized with white Birkenstock sandals, aviator sunglasses, and an oversized white linen button-down shirt as a coverup. A neon pink manicure and a delicate hand-chain bracelet provided the final finishing touches.